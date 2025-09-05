Nintendo eStore shows Star Wars Outlaws is giving Silksong a run for its money

It's Silksong release day, and many, many developers have chosen to push back release dates on games so as to avoid the clash. The same cannot be said for Star Wars Outlaws, which has rolled out on the Nintendo Switch 2 today. Ubisoft has no fear - and why should it? The Star Wars IP is immensely popular, so much so that it's even rivalling Silksong on the store.

Well, okay, rivalling might be a strong word. It has, however, already claimed the second spot on the Nintendo eStore, showing that the port is doing well and is clearly well-liked. While we didn't necessarily love the game, we were promised, by the CEO of Ubisoft no less, a smoother and less buggy experience while playing Star Wars Outlaws on the Switch 2. Luckily, fans online have reported back positively, with many saying that framerates are stable, and many of the bugs have been ironed out.

Star Wars Outlaws' release also raises some questions about the Switch 2's pivot to game-key cards rather than actual game cartridges. Some are pretty unhappy about the change - and I get that. Not only is it more costly for the consumer to have to buy more storage space for their console, but holding the cartridge in my hand is an irreplaceable experience.

Many devs also think this. Ubisoft employee Rob Bantin took to Bluesky to explain: "We found the Switch 2 cards simply didn't give the performance we needed at the quality target we were going for. I don't recall the cost of the cards ever entering the discussion". I hate to admit it, but this does make sense. Bantin adds that if Star Wars Outlaws had been built for the Switch 2, things might have been different, but the console hadn't even been announced by Star Wars Outlaws' release day.

It seems like Ubisoft made the right call - netizens are very happy with the port, so to risk it for the fussy gamer like me would've been a bad decision. Still, we like physical copies of things and don't want to see them gone.

If you don't yet have a Switch 2, check out our list of the best Star Wars games so you can join the battle on a cheaper console. Or, for some controversy, why not take a peek at our list of the best Star Trek games? We also have the best Switch games to recommend to you, and while you're here, head over to our best RPGs list.