One of the best things about portable gaming is being able to take your cozy games on the go. The Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and Steam Deck all have incredible catalogues of wholesome, farm-y, decorate-y, low-stakes games, but get ready - there's a boatload more coming out within the next week.

I wasn't sure I could get overwhelmed by wholesome games, but this might do it. July 29 sees Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game finally release on Switch consoles and Steam, with Morgan: Metal Detective coming to the same consoles on July 30. Tales of the Shire has been on my list of eagerly awaited upcoming Switch games for a while now, but unfortunately, we recommend it on PC over the questionable Switch version. See why in our Tales of the Shire review.

Then, on July 31, the Harvest Moon double pack, including The Lost Valley and Skytree Village, hits Nintendo Switch, bringing two classic farm games from the DS era exclusively to Nintendo consoles. Something you may not have heard of before is Misc: A Tiny Tale. It's about a teeny-tiny robot and comes to Steam on the same day. You can also grab it on Switch as it released on July 22.

Still with me? Though I don't blame you for quickly opening a new tab to add stuff to your wishlist. The Harvest Moon games are very tempting, even with the release of Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar just under a month away. I just love farming round cows, OK?

If that wasn't enough, August 7 has its own huge roster of game releases that includes Ritual of Raven, by the Sticky Business dev team, and Tiny Bookshop, which may be my most anticipated game of the year. Ritual of Raven comes to Switch, but Tiny Bookshop remains a Steam release for now. We highly recommend Sticky Business, too, if you've not played it yet.

You can find even more of our cozy game recommendations here, along with our picks of the best Steam Deck games out there, though they're not all as wholesome as making stickers or farming.