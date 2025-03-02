Fans of retro titles and certified classics have plenty to choose from in the Nintendo Switch Online library. Not only does it act as a great way to preserve forgotten games, but you discover some gems too. Sadly, Nintendo is marking a first for the Switch Online Super Famicom service, as it plans to remove the 1991 SNES title Super Soccer.

After appearing on the Nintendo Switch as a free Switch game for Nintendo Switch Online membership holders in 2019, the company has confirmed that it will remove Super Soccer on Friday, March 28, 2025. Currently, if you head over to the game’s listing on your Switch console, you’ll find a message in the ‘details’ section that clarifies, “this game will no longer be available starting 27/03/25 at 6:00 PM PDT.” While the reason for Super Soccer’s removal is unclear, it doesn’t bode well for other titles available in the NSO library.

If Super Soccer is the first retro game to get removed, more games may get delisted in the future. Since the inception of Nintendo Switch Online, the gaming giant has added more than 300 titles to the service, covering an array of consoles like the Nintendo 64, Game Boy Color, and Sega Mega Drive. Notable additions include Rare’s excellent FPS game Goldeneye, featuring Nintendo Switch-exclusive additions in the form of online multiplayer. You can even hop into F-Zero: GP Legend for a trip down memory lane.

Nintendo hasn’t been afraid to remove games in the past. The Nintendo Wii and Wii U’s Virtual Console service saw several games face deletion during its lifespan, including Sim City, Street Fighter 2, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Developed by the now-defunct Human Entertainment, Super Soccer eventually came to North America and Europe in 1992. It spawned the Super Formation Soccer series, with Super Formation Soccer 2 being lauded for its four-player mode, which released in 1993 on the Super Famicom system. Later projects from the developer took the form of the Clock Tower series, a collection of horror games that initially began as a point-and-click adventure.

