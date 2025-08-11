This Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive feature should be on all their consoles

When Nintendo announced the Switch 2 back in April, many were occupied with thoughts of the magnetic Joy-Cons or the enlarged screen. While it's true that the features are fun and add a lot, there were some who were concerned with how they would use the Switch 2. Thankfully, Nintendo released some information about accessibility features that would arrive with the console.

On the same day as the announcement, Nintendo put out details of accessibility features that accompany the console. These include text size controls, display color controls, button remapping, zoom, TTS, audio controls, and more. These changes went down well with many fans, and we also think that the Switch 2 does just enough for its physically disabled users - the hard-of-hearing and visually impaired in particular have more opportunities to play.

Most recently though, with conversations about the Switch 2's price still swirling, some fans have pointed out that the original Switch console is still extremely inaccessible - and with many being unable to afford the Switch 2, this leaves a problem for Nintendo: do players really have to buy the higher-end version of the console in order to experience the games?

The short answer is: well, yes. The original Switch console doesn't even have its own accessibility menu, and once you do find features in the settings, they pale in comparison to the Switch 2. The original only has a few visual accessibility options, you cannot remap the controllers, and there's no audio accessibility in sight. That has left many of us in a tough position - and forking out the money for the Switch 2 is a commitment.

The second console in the series is also far from perfect. None of the games have specific accessibility menus, and there's no official dedicated accessible controller, unlike many of Nintendo's competitors. Nintendo must pull itself into the twenty-first century, or it risks alienating and losing entire groups of otherwise devoted fans.

