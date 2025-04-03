We now know the Nintendo Switch 2’s accessibility options

It’s always great to see developers and companies get on board with accessibility options to make life easier for all players. So we’re very happy to see that there’s already a Nintendo Switch 2 accessibility page, showing the changes you can make on your console as it releases to assist you as you play.

There’s going to be a whole accessibility section in the settings menu of the Switch 2, containing options for audio, visuals, and more. There are new options for text size, and you can bold it if you choose. You can now use text-to-speech – which also works in the GameChat – and mono audio settings to ensure you don’t miss any goings on while you’re roaming Hyrule or zooming along in a Mario Kart World race.

Along with this, there are some returning settings from the original Switch. The three display color options are back (greyscale, inverted colors, and regular), along with the ability to zoom the screen by double-tapping the home button. Including all of these accessibility features is a great step in the right direction, especially considering how important handheld gaming is to people with disabilities, so we’re really happy that Nintendo is taking this into account with the new console.

Beyond all this, something that likely appeals to more gamers is the option of button mapping. On the Switch 2, you can change the mapping on controllers and Joy-Cons if you have preferences. This could be handy for everyone, especially people who play Xbox or PlayStation games frequently and mess up their A and B buttons. Psh, who would do that, huh? Certainly not me…

In case you didn’t see it, Nintendo of America joined the Accessible Games Initiative in March 2025 to help players find which games have accessibility settings and can make informed purchases. This means that games now have tags to display information on each game listing. The tags will roll out in the future as publishers opt in to using them for their games on the eShop. You can find out more here, and see the full Accessible Games site here.

The new console is shaping up to be a great one, so if you’re interested in picking one up, we have a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order guide for you here. You can also see the full list of announcements from the first Switch 2 Direct in our roundup.