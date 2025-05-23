It won't be long until we've all got our hands on a precious Nintendo Switch 2, and just like new parents want to keep their babies safe, it's always worth protecting your new piece of kit. Considering the prices of Nintendo's new console and its games are quite a bit higher than what people may have been used to with the original Switch, getting a bit of money off the accessories is going to be very welcome, especially with our exclusive offer code.

Some of the best Nintendo Switch accessory manufacturers are already releasing their Switch 2 editions with the console launch not too far away now. Our exclusive discount code GETSWITCH2 saves you some cash on a range of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories from Jsaux, from Switch controllers right down to screen protectors.

Among the offers, you could grab yourself a Switch carrying case to keep your Nintendo Switch 2 safe from bumps and knocks on the go, as well as keeping all of your games and cables organised. Priced at $21.99 normally and on sale down to $16.99, you're already saving a pretty penny. Use our discount code too, and you can pick up the JSAUX Carrying Case for just $14.44.

If, like me, you like to keep all your favorite Switch games safely and neatly stored away, you can pick up the JSAUX Game Card Case. This normally comes in at $19.99, but is down to just $16.99 when using our discount code. The case holds up to 40 game cards as well as 40 MicroSD cards all at once. That's probably all you'd need in the console's lifetime.

Our exclusive discount code works on all JSAUX Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, which you can find over on the Amazon Storefront. Using code GETSWITCH2 at checkout will slash 15% off the price, allowing you to save some of your cash to put towards those oh-so-pricey upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles.

This deal will run until Sunday, June 15th, 2025, at 11:59 PM PDT. This should give you enough time to ensure you're kitted out by the time your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order arrives.

Be sure to have a look at our best Switch RPGs so you know exactly what games to boot up on your brand new Nintendo Switch 2 when it arrives. Or if RPGs aren't your thing, we've also collated our best action games you can take a gander at too.