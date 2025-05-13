The wait is almost over for the Nintendo Switch 2, as the sleek new handheld is merely weeks away. Nintendo is drip-feeding us more details about the console's improvements, but you may be missing out on them without access to the Nintendo Today app. Taking notes from handheld champions like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, subtle changes can stop your Switch 2 from falling into the wrong hands.

Now, you probably don't need to lock away your Nintendo Switch 2 behind codes and pins. If you do feel compelled to stop rugrats or your friends from firing new Switch games without your consent, then Nintendo appears to be including a four-digit code feature going forward. Absent from the original Nintendo Switch variants, a recent Nintendo Today app video showcases the new security protocol within the handheld's system settings.

The video details that players need to enter their chosen code when waking the Nintendo Switch 2 up from sleep mode, too. It's a neat feature seen in other portable gaming consoles, notably Valve's Steam Deck and the Asus ROG Ally. I personally find the need for a PIN code obstructive, as it serves as another barrier preventing me from getting straight into playing my Steam Deck games faster. Still, it could be useful in preventing kids from making any hasty V-Buck purchases.

When you're not staving off rogue Fortnite skin purchases, you can look forward to improvements to the Switch 2's battery health. Similar to regular smartphones and the best gaming phones, Nintendo is deploying a charging limit feature that caps off the handheld's battery at around 90% when plugged in.

Although it shortens the console's battery life when undocked, Nintendo assures players that it will improve battery quality in the long run. Depending on what games you're playing, the Switch 2's battery supposedly runs between two and six hours.

If you're still on the fence about getting your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order locked in or whether the new mouse-like controls are worth your time, you can read our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview to get our full thoughts.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're diving into Steam Deck titles or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.