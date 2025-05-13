We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Nintendo Switch 2 gets these simple yet major security and battery upgrades

Nintendo reveals two key improvements to the Switch 2 that enhance security, while extending your Zelda and Metroid sessions on the go.

Nintendo Switch 2 battery health: An image of Mario playing a Nintendo Switch console.
The wait is almost over for the Nintendo Switch 2, as the sleek new handheld is merely weeks away. Nintendo is drip-feeding us more details about the console's improvements, but you may be missing out on them without access to the Nintendo Today app. Taking notes from handheld champions like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, subtle changes can stop your Switch 2 from falling into the wrong hands.

Now, you probably don't need to lock away your Nintendo Switch 2 behind codes and pins. If you do feel compelled to stop rugrats or your friends from firing new Switch games without your consent, then Nintendo appears to be including a four-digit code feature going forward. Absent from the original Nintendo Switch variants, a recent Nintendo Today app video showcases the new security protocol within the handheld's system settings.

The video details that players need to enter their chosen code when waking the Nintendo Switch 2 up from sleep mode, too. It's a neat feature seen in other portable gaming consoles, notably Valve's Steam Deck and the Asus ROG Ally. I personally find the need for a PIN code obstructive, as it serves as another barrier preventing me from getting straight into playing my Steam Deck games faster. Still, it could be useful in preventing kids from making any hasty V-Buck purchases.

When you're not staving off rogue Fortnite skin purchases, you can look forward to improvements to the Switch 2's battery health. Similar to regular smartphones and the best gaming phones, Nintendo is deploying a charging limit feature that caps off the handheld's battery at around 90% when plugged in.

Nintendo Switch 2 battery health: An image of the Switch 2's battery and security settings.

Although it shortens the console's battery life when undocked, Nintendo assures players that it will improve battery quality in the long run. Depending on what games you're playing, the Switch 2's battery supposedly runs between two and six hours.

If you're still on the fence about getting your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order locked in or whether the new mouse-like controls are worth your time, you can read our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview to get our full thoughts.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from grinding FPS games on his Asus Rog Ally, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.