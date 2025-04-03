While we didn’t get any details on the Nintendo Switch 2’s battery life during yesterday’s bumper Nintendo Direct, the Japanese giant has since shared a full spec sheet, and unfortunately, it doesn’t make for reassuring reading. According to Nintendo, the new gaming handheld has an estimated two to six and a half hours of battery life, falling short of both the Switch OLED’s nine-hour maximum and the Switch Lite’s seven-hour potential.

Admittedly, battery life is a sticking point for many of the options from our guide to the best handheld consoles, including the Asus ROG Ally and the Lenovo Legion Go. Still, we hoped the Nintendo Switch 2 wouldn’t suffer the same battery woes as the original when it arrived in 2017. That doesn’t appear to be the case from the details on the spec sheet, and while we’ll have to test out the 5,220 mAh battery ourselves to know for sure, it’s a bit concerning on paper.

If the Switch 2 is anything like the original, we assume that the two to six and a half hours of battery life depends on what game you play. If you’re running an indie game that doesn’t ask too much of the hardware, something like Balatro or Stardew Valley, then you can probably get close to the full six and a half hours. However, it also suggests that more demanding games, such as Mario Kart World or the Switch 2 Edition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, could max out at two hours of gameplay before it’s time to charge.

Not only is the battery life a little disappointing, but the Nintendo Switch 2 spec sheet also suggests that the console takes three hours to charge from flat to full. That’s not ridiculously slow, but it doesn’t offer any real improvement on the original. It also doesn’t match the rapid charging speeds of the Asus ROG Ally X or even the Steam Deck OLED, though it’s not that far off the Valve handheld, which in my experience tends to take around two-and-a-half hours to fully charge.

Despite this battery life update, we're still expecting Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders to run out pretty quickly and well in advance of the Switch 2 release date. So, if you're thinking of picking up a unit, you've got a week to prepare.