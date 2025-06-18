This Nintendo Switch 2 battery life trick could double your console's charge

Although the Nintendo Switch 2 is almost a home run in its design, power, and more, the battery life leaves a little to be desired. Many owners have found that playtime typically lasts around two to three hours, while some have also reported issues with the battery indicator falsely indicating a low charge when the battery still has plenty of power remaining. However, you can trust accessory makers to come to the rescue when it comes to battery life, and a YouTuber may have found a solution that can extend the Switch 2's two-hour lifespan to five.

A YouTuber called ETA PRIME published a video that shows them buying an accessory pack from maker Genki, which gives the Nintendo Switch 2 grips and a back cover equipped with a MagSafe attachment. This is Apple's own feature, which enables you to wirelessly charge compatible iPhones. However, Genki decided to add it to this Switch 2 accessory, which is where the main benefit comes in.

Using a SHARGE ICEMAG Magnetic Battery Pack, ETAPRIME demonstrates attaching it to the MagSafe cover, then connecting it to the Switch 2 via a 90-degree USB-C cable. After some testing with Cyberpunk 2077, he reveals that the battery life goes from two hours and sixteen minutes to five hours and thirty-eight minutes, doubling the handheld's battery life.

It's a very innovative solution, as it means anyone who owns a Switch 2 will be able to play the best Switch games for far longer than what's expected. Indeed, I've found the battery life on my own Switch 2 to run down faster than I was anticipating. I'd be playing Mario Kart World and Fortnite in a coffee shop for a couple of hours, only to notice my battery running seriously low. I've owned MagSafe battery packs before for my iPhone 15 Pro Max, so it makes sense for what ETAPRIME has come up with for Switch 2.

This battery life trick also highlights the huge opportunity that accessory makers may have. Although you can buy screen protectors, the best cameras, and more for Switch 2, finding a dedicated battery pack is still a bit of a struggle. If there are better ways for gamers to extend their Switch 2's battery life compared to what ETAPRIME came up with, the middling battery life of the Switch 2 could be a distant memory for many.

In the meantime, if you're a Switch 2 owner and you're looking for something else to help you use the handheld on the go, check out our guides to the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories and the best Nintendo Switch headsets.