After spending upwards of $500 on a Nintendo Switch 2, the last thing I want to do is drop it and witness my brand-new console’s life flash before my eyes. Or at least, I don’t want to swallow the potential repair fee. So, I’m already eagerly waiting for a potential case to not only protect the handheld but one that also feels comfortable and doesn’t limit my Joy-Con 2 controllers from coming off – and I may have found that with the upcoming dbrand Killswitch Switch 2 case.

As the handheld console’s launch approaches, with the impending Nintendo Switch 2 release date feeling closer with each passing day, I’m still just as anxious to make sure it stays safe when playing it in handheld mode. I mean, I never even dropped the Nintendo Switch on the floor, but for some reason, that high price tag puts it in the ‘must keep protected’ category.

However, I don’t want to settle for the basics. Not only do I want full protection for the device, but I also want easy access to those fantastic Joy-Con 2 controllers. It should fit in the dock, and as a bonus, it needs to have better, more ergonomic handles for those tiny controllers. Fortunately, I believe I’ve found the perfect option with dbrand’s new Killswitch case for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Whether you’re using one of the best gaming phones or opting for Valve’s handheld (or some of the top Steam Deck alternatives), dbrand’s variety of cases and gorgeous-looking skins keep you protected. I’ve been regularly getting dbrand’s brilliant Grip cases for a while now, and despite the high price tag, I can’t go back to regular cases. So, when I saw the upcoming Switch 2’s Killswitch case, I knew I had to get it.

There’s currently no price just yet for dbrand’s Killswitch for Switch 2, as noted in a Reddit post by the company. However, you can reserve one for just $3 right now (which will be taken off the retail price once you pre-order it), and it comes with a raised edge for the screen, detachable Joy-Cons (alongside an ergonomic grip for both controllers), and an interesting method to keep the case while docked in the form of a custom dock adapter that sits outside the actual dock but still makes use of all its features.

Unsurprisingly, reading through all the details makes me very excited, so I’ve already reserved mine – and you can also reserve yours at dbrand. (It’s also much easier to reserve this than to secure those coveted Switch 2 pre-orders; let’s be honest.) The company is releasing an optional travel cover that doubles as storage for game cartridges of the best Switch games around – and it looks pretty nice, showcasing your great taste. As an added bonus, dbrand ships to plenty of countries too.

If you’ve always worried about dropping your Switch in the middle of an intense action game, or perhaps you’re just as clumsy as me, then I suggest making a reservation for dbrand’s upcoming Killswitch case. While I have yet to test it, I’m sure it can become one of the best Switch accessories when it finally launches.