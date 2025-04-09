As excited as I am for the Nintendo Switch 2 with all its hardware upgrades and incredible exclusive titles, I can’t help but feel like its design is a little dull. Will we get more Nintendo Switch 2 colors and special editions, or are we stuck with matte black forever?

Now, I’m not saying that the Nintendo Switch 2 is ugly – its design is very sleek, and I like the pops of neon orange and blue hidden in the Joy-Con 2’s rail and joystick. It just feels considerably more understated than the original console’s neon red and blue color scheme, which sets it apart from Xbox and PlayStation’s monochrome offerings. Based on current Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, it looks like this is the only design we’re getting for now.

The shift toward monochromatic designs is a common trend throughout the tech world, but Nintendo has a history of creating unique and vibrant consoles. From the bright purple GameCube to the magenta Wii, its home consoles have always stood out. This applies to its handhelds, too – one of the New Nintendo 3DS’ best features was its interchangeable cover plates, letting you rep the new Kirby game or your favorite Mario Party character.

Of course, this is just the beginning of the Nintendo Switch 2’s lifespan, but thanks to its dulled-down aesthetic, it’s hard to imagine what colorful or even themed consoles could look like with the new design. It’s pretty clear we’re not getting a Mario Kart World console on launch, but the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment winter release date gives it some potential. Plus, Nintendo loves releasing exclusive Zelda consoles, so it’s bound to happen eventually.

@pockettactics We got to check out the #NintendoSwitch2 ahead of its June release date, and this year’s most-anticipated console is well worth the wait 🎮✨ ♬ original sound – Pocket Tactics

My Pokémon-loving heart is holding out for a Zygarde-themed Switch 2 to coincide with the Pokémon Legends: Z-A release date, but we'll have to wait and see.