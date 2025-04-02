While much of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct showed off a wealth of third-party games, Nintendo hasn’t forgotten about its roster of critically acclaimed gems. To take full advantage of the handheld’s drastically improved hardware, the company announces that a series of Nintendo Switch 2 editions will give fresh coats of paint to games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

If you missed all the announcements from the Nintendo Direct, one of the key highlights is the debut of Nintendo Switch 2 editions. While we know that the Nintendo Switch 2 is backwards compatible, the forthcoming handheld is set to offer upgraded versions of six titles. Each game will release both physically and digitally, but if you already own them, you can simply purchase a Switch 2 upgrade bundle.

Nintendo has yet to confirm prices, but it emphasized that these games will utilize the portable gaming console‘s enhanced hardware, offering fresh ways to play familiar titles. That means you can expect to weave in the newly revealed Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat feature into the mix, too.

Here are the Nintendo Switch 2 editions that are currently confirmed:

We expect more titles to get similar treatment in the future, but there’s also a heap of new Switch games from third-party developers to get excited about. FromSoftware is set to exclusively launch The Duskbloods on Switch 2, a PvPvE game that is dripping in Bloodborne influence. IO Interactive confirms that its new James Bond game Project 007 is getting a Switch 2 port. You can even look forward to revisiting Night City in a Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch 2 version.

Now that we know the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, there’s only one thing left for you to do: lock in your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders.

