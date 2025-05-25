Burning rubber and snapping around bends in F1 25 should be ace if Codemasters' follow-up is anything like its predecessor. While I'm more of a Formula 1 management sim kind of guy, the prospect of a decent F1 racing game on Nintendo Switch 2 is an exciting one. The good thing is that Codemasters' creative director, Gavin Cooper, shares that notion, but bringing a proper Silverstone experience to the handheld isn't a straightforward task.

Speaking to Traxion in a new interview ahead of the release of F1 25, the outlet asks about the possibility of seeing the franchise take advantage of the Nintendo Switch 2's upgraded hardware. Cooper expresses that, "we need some smart people [at Codemasters] to look at it and see what the console can actually do and whether it's actually a good fit for the kind of experience that F1 is."

However, at this point, there's no official word on whether F1 25, or future entries, will debut on the forthcoming console. Cooper adds that, "we'll certainly be having those conversations internally, but there's nothing we can talk about at this point." Last year, F1 Manager 24 marked a first for the Nintendo Switch, acting as the debut entry for the F1 series on the platform. In my F1 Manager 24 review, I note the game's excellent, detail-rich gameplay, instantly cementing itself as a great addition to the Switch's library.

The Nintendo Switch 2 release date is mere weeks away, meaning that a true test of its hardware is getting closer. While our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview impressed Pocket Tactics' editor-in-chief, Ruby, I'm eager to see how the handheld deals with prolonged sessions of games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring.

It'd also be nice to see just a crumb of Project 007. Instead of some Formula 1 action, at least we have another racer to fill the void: Mario Kart World. Did you know it's more popular than GTA 6?

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're diving into Steam Deck titles or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.