Mario Kart World is more popular than GTA 6, apparently

For over ten years now, Japanese video game-focused outlet Famitsu has conducted monthly polls to see what their readers are looking forward to, which brings us to the Famitsu Most Wanted for April 2025. Surprisingly, Mario Kart World has overtaken some key games.

Results for the latest most wanted poll (via Nintendo Everything) are in, having collected votes between April 9 and 15. Nintendo sweeps the board with new titles, including those coming to the Switch 2. They're proving so popular that GTA 6 is registering way below its Mario-themed competitor, and even Elden Ring's DLC only manages to scrape last place at #30.

The top spot is taken by Dragon Quest 1 and 2 HD-2D Remake, with over 700 votes from readers. The game is coming to Switch, but will also be playable on the newer console. Second place goes to Pokémon Legends: Z-A, another title debuting on both Switch consoles at once.

The top 20 is as follows, and you can see the full list in the link above:

1. Nintendo Switch – Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake

2. Nintendo Switch – Pokémon Legends: Z-A

3. PlayStation 5 – Pragmata

4. PlayStation 5 – Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake

5. Nintendo Switch – Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

6. Nintendo Switch – Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

7. PlayStation 5 – Onimusha: Way of the Sword

8. Nintendo Switch – Tokimeki Memorial: Forever with You Emotional

9. Nintendo Switch – ToHeart

10. PlayStation 5 – Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

11. Nintendo Switch – Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

12. Nintendo Switch 2 – Mario Kart World

13. Nintendo Switch – Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

14. Nintendo Switch – Capcom Fighting Collection 2

15. PlayStation 5 – Death Stranding 2

16. PlayStation 5 – Trails in the Sky First Chapter

17. Nintendo Switch – Trails in the Sky First Chapter

18. Nintendo Switch – Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered

19. PlayStation 5 – Grand Theft Auto 6

20. Nintendo Switch – Super Robot Wars Y

It's not really that shocking that people are starting to show their interest in Switch 2 games, given that we're only five weeks away from the console's launch. Though it is interesting that Mario and co haven't quite taken the top spots yet – the upcoming Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma sweeps into fifth place, with Professor Layton and the New World of Steam just behind it in sixth place, showing that it might not even be the mustachioed man moving Switch 2 units.

