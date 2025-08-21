Final Fantasy 14 producer hopeful for "good news" on Nintendo Switch 2 port

In a recent chat with VGC, Naoki Yoshida, producer of Final Fantasy 14 and 16, talks about the future of the series - and whether we'll get FFXIV on Nintendo Switch 2 at long last.

According to Yoshida 'Yoshi-P', Square Enix has been involved with "positive discussions" around bringing Final Fantasy 14 to the Nintendo Switch 2. Whether this would be exactly the same as the available version on PC, or the FFXIV mobile version currently available in China, or a special version for the Switch remains to be seen.

In the same talk, Yoshi-P hints that Final Fantasy 16 is another option for the Switch's library - "For me, it's just my aim to provide Final Fantasy 14 and 16 to as many players as possible, and I hope that as many players as possible will be able to enjoy those two games".

Final Fantasy 14 Online is one of the franchise's MMOs, with over 11 years of content for you to dive into, while Final Fantasy 16 is the most recent mainline entry into the ever-growing Final Fantasy family, where you take on the role of Clive in an ARPG setting.

Yoshi-P is hopeful about the prospects of the franchise. "We have been discussing with Nintendo, and the discussions have been positive, so I do hope that players will look forward to hopefully good news in the future." I know I will, as will the rest of the Pocket Tactics team.

The Switch would open up the world of FF14 - and 16 - to a whole new range of gamers. Switch users tend to include younger and sometimes more casual players, and those who like to shrimp on the sofa instead of sitting at a desk to game. Hello, it's me, I do that.

There's really not that many new Final Fantasy games on the Switch - or Switch 2 - considering how many exist. Most of them are remakes and remasters of the first few titles. With how powerful the Switch 2 is, there's definitely room for some more recent titles to make their way across.

