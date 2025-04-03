Oh boy, we sure did get a lot of information about Nintendo’s next console this week, but something we want to clarify is what the game-key cards do and what they mean for the Nintendo Switch 2.

The official information from Nintendo about these ‘game-key’ cards is as follows: they are “different from regular game cards, because they don’t contain the full game data”. The game-key card is a physical card that you need to insert into the Switch 2, which then unlocks a download for the full game.

This means that you get a physical card in a box, not a code-in-a-box like you see with some other games. This provides another way for players to keep the physical media aspect of their game collection alive. We already know that Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition comes on a 64GB game card as a physical edition, so don’t worry, we’re still getting games in a fully physical sense. As X user NintyPrime says, this forces third parties to make a physical product that means something instead of a download code inside a box.

Let’s be honest here, though. When did you last buy a physical game that didn’t need any updates or extra downloads before you could play it? I’ve unfortunately come to accept an update, patch, download, etc, before I can play a game, even if it is on a disc or cartridge, so for me, this isn’t too much different.

Players do wonder what this means for sharing or selling physical games when the console releases. There’s no confirmation on the official Nintendo site yet as to whether downloads are for one console or whether you can safely share or sell the cartridge once you finish with the game. It appears that we will be able to share the game cards, but we need to wait for official information to confirm or deny.

