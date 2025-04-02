We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Nintendo Switch 2’s new GameChat feature brings Twitch-style banter to all

Move over Discord, the Nintendo Switch 2 is bringing players together with the brand-new GameChat and the Nintendo Switch 2 camera.

Nintendo Switch 2 Gamechat: An image of the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Nintendo Switch 2 camera.
The lack of proper chat functionality on the Nintendo Switch often means you’ll need to use alternative apps like Discord to chat with your pals. Thankfully, the Nintendo Switch 2 is levelling up this aspect massively, bringing GameChat to all players at launch. This isn’t just your ordinary voice chat, though, as Nintendo aims to cultivate a streamer-style experience on the fly, thanks to the Nintendo Switch 2 camera.

Nintendo reveals the promising feature during the latest Nintendo Direct, which finally gives Nintendo Switch players a dedicated space to hang out and laugh. Regardless of what game you’re playing, friends and family can join a private space without the need for a headset, as the Nintendo Switch 2 is pre-equipped with a built-in microphone. Backed by intelligent noise cancellation, the microphone can easily pick up your voice through the noise of bombastic gameplay and background music.

What truly enhances the portable gaming console‘ enhances the experience is the introduction of the Nintendo Switch 2 camera. Plugged into the handheld via USB-C port on top of the Nintendo Switch 2, GameChat automatically crops your image to overlay yourself on live gameplay. It’s very reminiscent of a Twitch streamer setup, eliminating the need to purchase a green screen or any other equipment.

Nintendo Switch 2 gamechat: An image of the Nintendo Switch 2 gamechat lobby.

Whether you’re playing new Switch games like Mario Kart World or FPS games like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, you can share the moment in a more personalized way.

The Nintendo Switch 2 camera will be available at launch with the console, so don’t forget to get your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders locked in. We’ve got every announcement from the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on hand, and trust us, there’s plenty of goodness to get stuck into.

