The Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube controller is more useful than we thought

The Nintendo Switch 2 is already in countless homes worldwide since it debuted on June 5, earlier this week. Mario Kart World launched alongside the new console, and its new Knockout Tour and Free Roam modes are already proving to rejuvenate the series. However, a collection of GameCube games, as well as an official Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube controller, also arrived on launch day, and we've made some discoveries surrounding what the controller can do.

For those unaware, back in April, when Nintendo revealed what the Switch 2 is capable of, as well as announcing games like Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bonanza, and more, it also announced GameCube games were coming to Nintendo Classics. This is part of its Nintendo Online Expansion service that offers a bunch of retro games to play from its past. At launch, games like The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, F-Zero GX, and Soul Calibur II are available to play, and there's a GameCube controller that you can pick up to play them on.

Having bought this controller, I've noticed a few features that Nintendo has purposely held back from revealing. First off, when you open the GameCube app using the controller, the user interface is purple instead of red. There's a gyroscope built in, too, meaning you can wave(bird) it around to your heart's content, making it compatible with the best Switch games like Borderlands 2, Portal 2, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and many more.

But that's not all. Although the controller is one of Nintendo's best, it lacks a 'Select' button, crucial in some games. This has meant that I've had to go into games like Fortnite and Tomb Raider I-III: Remastered and change some of the controls so I can bring up menus like the map or inventory screens, both crucial for these two games. There's also the absence of pushing down on the analog stick with this controller, which is required for sprinting in Fortnite, so I had to make a couple more changes.

Yet it's a small price to pay for how well the GameCube controller works with the Switch 2, especially combined with modern games like Mario Kart World. Having the gyroscope and little touches, such as making the Nintendo Classics GameCube app turn purple, are all great additions, too. At this point, I'm curious as to whether we'll see some underrated games come to the service in due time. I'm holding out for a return of Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes and Super Smash Bros. Melee, however unlikely that may seem. But if we can play GoldenEye 007 via the Nintendo Classics N64 app, perhaps there's still a chance.

