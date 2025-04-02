The Nintendo Switch 2’s GameShare feature lets you play with friends for free

Nintendo gave everyone a proper look at the Nintendo Switch 2 in an hour-long Direct, including a new feature called GameShare. This allows you to play locally with other players who have their own console, but you only need one copy of the game.

Up to three consoles can receive the game via wireless connectivity, which means if you’re with friends and suddenly fancy playing 51 Worldwide Games, you can do just that, regardless of whether you all own it.

You can use the local wireless connectivity with Switch and Switch 2, while only Switch 2 can use the online functionality, including the new GameChat feature. This is great for anyone who enjoys card games or titles like Uno, where you don’t want other players seeing your screen.

The GameChat feature only works with certain games for now, so (sadly) you can’t just whip it out and share Breath of the Wild. Nintendo plans to implement it across a few titles, but to begin with, it comes as a free update to 51 Worldwide Games on the original Switch – hence why we mentioned it above.

Nintendo has confirmed that this feature will come to other Switch 2 games in the future, with more information coming closer to the time. For now, though, you’ve gotta focus on getting your hands on the new console, which means saving up enough to cover the Nintendo Switch 2’s price and getting in on the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders.

If you’re wondering what to play next, why not check out our picks of the best Switch games out there? You can also learn more about all the new Switch games revealed in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct here.