Following the big reveal of this year’s most anticipated console, Nvidia has shared some more details about the Nintendo Switch 2’s performance. According to the brand supplying the Switch 2’s processor, the console offers “10x the graphics performance” of the original Switch, which is precisely the sort of significant boost we were holding out for.

While the Nintendo Switch might have held a place at the top of our guide to the best handheld consoles since its launch in 2017, it’s fair to say that it doesn’t quite match the performance of newer handhelds, such as the Steam Deck OLED and the Asus ROG Ally X. However, following this update and our experience during our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on, we’ve got pretty high hopes for the console’s performance.

These new details are courtesy of an official Nvidia blog post, which highlights the brand’s use of Tensor Cores and RT Cores in the Nintendo Switch 2’s custom processor. According to the tech giant, the RT Cores provide “real-time ray tracing, delivering lifelike lighting, reflections, and shadows for more immersive worlds.” We’d heard rumors of ray-tracing capabilities for a while before the Switch 2 Direct, and while Nintendo is still being pretty coy about the exact details, it could make games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 Edition even more visually stunning.

As is the case with almost all new tech in 2025, the Switch 2’s chip boasts some AI capabilities, with the Tensor Cores offering image upscaling and noise reduction for the console’s built-in microphone. The processor also utilizes G-SYNC technology in handheld mode, matching the display’s frame rate to the GPU to avoid screen tearing. Simply put, the Switch 2’s processor sounds like a serious upgrade on the original, which hopefully means we’ll see more triple-A games launch on the console in the future.

@pockettactics We got to check out the #NintendoSwitch2 ahead of its June release date, and this year’s most-anticipated console is well worth the wait 🎮✨ ♬ original sound – Pocket Tactics

Of course, we'll have to hold out until the Nintendo Switch 2 release date to put the performance capabilities to the test, but on paper, it sounds promising.