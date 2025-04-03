Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on - a portable powerhouse

Following yesterday’s super-exciting Direct, I was lucky enough to go hands-on with the Nintendo Switch 2 for the first time today. Not only did I get to see the hardware in all its glory, but I also had the chance to try Mario Kart World, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Edition, and the new Mario Party Jamboree mini-games to see just how well they perform on this impressive piece of kit.

Let me set the stage for you. Nintendo held this event at the Grand Palais in Paris, an impressive venue with glass ceilings and gorgeous architecture, leaving quite an impression from the get-go. Inside, there were Nintendo Switch 2 booths everywhere. Some had the new camera accessory on show, and others had GameCube and Joy-Con 2 controllers flipped on their sides.

Anyway, now that you’ve got an idea of what I was walking into, let’s get into the real meat of this preview. Does the Nintendo Switch 2 live up to the hype? Well, I’m glad to say the console has smooth gameplay, a vibrant screen, and comfy new magnetic Joy-Cons that stick to the side of the Switch 2 like glue. So far, so good.

Let me get a little more granular than that and start from the design perspective. So, we have the lovely new matte black Joy-Con 2 controllers with blue highlights on the left and orange on the right. When you attach these to the console, they fit comfortably in your hands and feel a little more grippy than the original Joy-Cons. The larger analog sticks feel very similar to the OG with a welcome extra bit of thumb real estate, but only time will tell whether they drift horrendously after a few months of use.

The buttons have a satisfying click but honestly don’t feel all that different from their predecessors, and the only obvious new addition is the C button that brings up a menu to help you communicate with your friends – a little more on that later.

The magnets that attach each Joy-Con 2 controller to the console are very strong, and while I wasn’t flailing the console around ridiculously to test them, it never felt like they would come loose or snap off. To remove the Joy-Cons from the console, you need to click a button and give them a surprisingly hearty yank, and then you’re free to start using motion controls in Mario Party Jamboree Switch 2 Edition or try out the brand-new mouse functionality in Drag x Drive – a new game that has you play an intense game of wheelchair basketball.

That’s right, mouse functionality. You can use both Joy-Cons simultaneously, just as you would your computer mouse, and this is where things get a little weird. The controllers feel pretty nice to hold; they glide around easily on a mouse mat and seem relatively responsive. My main qualm with them overall is they’re a little slim, and I could feel them tipping when I had to react quickly.

I also have a feeling they would be incredibly difficult to use anywhere other than on a mouse mat on a desk, and as a couch-loving gamer, this makes me feel like it’s a functionality I won’t use often. The last thing I need to mention is how weird and almost off-putting it is to use a mouse in your non-dominant hand. You might adjust to this in time, but I really didn’t enjoy it in my quick play session.

Moving away from the mouse functionality, something I appreciate as an avid Mario Party player is the larger SL and SR buttons. These are far easier to locate in a pinch than their tiny counterparts and will make more than a few mini-games in Jamboree feel like less of a chore.

Overall, the Joy-Con 2s are an obvious improvement over the originals. I don’t think people’s initial qualms about the magnetic attachments hold up; these bad boys are strong, and the prongs that connect them to the console seem sturdy and tuck away nicely when the controllers are detached.

Now that I have to return to my old OLED model until the Nintendo Switch 2 release date in June, I’ll be longing for those matte black beauties. If I had to mention one thing I may miss the most about the original Joy-Cons, it would be the smooth, satisfying glide and click when you reattach them, but this isn’t a problem I could harp on about for too long.

On the topic of controls, I also want to touch on the new Pro Controller. I used one briefly while playing Hades 2, and it was very comfortable and a fantastic option for playing RPGs. I also noticed the two new GL and GR buttons on the back, which are easily accessible. However, I didn’t get a chance to try out these new additions.

Let’s take a step away from the controllers now and check out that 7.92-inch LCD screen. I currently use an OLED model Switch, but looking at this new display, I can’t fault it. The colors pop, the characters flit past smoothly, and I don’t think I’ll miss my old model at all come June.

The back of the unit has that same gorgeous, silky matte black design as the Joy-Cons, and the build quality is top-tier. I think it’s broadly similar to the OG model in look and feel, and the extra screen size doesn’t make it feel too much heavier for all you folks out there with weak triceps like me. The new, sturdier stand is also a nice touch, allowing for more viewing angles and putting the original Switch to shame.

One thing I can only briefly touch on is the audio, as it was fairly loud in the venue where the hands-on took place. However, when you pump the volume up to the max, you can easily hear everything you need to without any tinny-sounding voices or musical notes going awry.

So, we’ve gone over everything handheld; we are Pocket Tactics, after all. But now, let’s get a little less pocket-sized and a little more docked. As this wasn’t a one-on-one preview with just the Switch 2 and me, the Nintendo staff on hand weren’t too keen on me fiddling about with docks and cables while a group of people were waiting behind me, but here’s everything I noticed from a glance.

The Switch 2 sticks out a little further from the dock than the original, but this change is understandable as it’s much taller. The new topside USB-C felt particularly handy for the new peripherals when docked, but other than that it’s pretty similar to the OG dock you know and love.

Once you head into a game, everything is buttery smooth and looks great. I can’t wait to get my hands on something like Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade to truly put the Switch 2 through its paces, but one game that looked particularly lovely was Donkey Kong Bananza. Each strand of that goofy ape’s hair looked fluffy and soft as I barged through the levels.

I mentioned the C button communication features earlier, and I would’ve loved to put them through their paces. However, as the console isn’t widely available yet, I wasn’t able to speak to people in another location. From the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct yesterday, though, these look like a great way to get a group together, play multiplayer games, chat, or just watch each other play. Our full Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat article can give you more details on that front.

Despite not getting to communicate with others using the camera, I got to play some new Mario Party minigames with it. My review of this little peripheral isn’t exactly glowing, as it did feel very akin to the PS2 Eye Toy camera and cut in and out a bit while I was playing. I don’t think I’d use it much in real life, but I can imagine kids would have a blast.

Finally, I want to touch a little on the GameCube games. Having Wind Waker finally on Nintendo Switch is an absolute joy, but as I’m quite used to the Wii U version of this game now, it did take some getting used to. The new GameCube controller also looks great – just like the original but with the nifty new C button on top.

I had a wonderful time visiting the Grand Palais in Paris to finally go hands-on with the console, and I can’t wait to pick one up in the coming months. Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders aren’t ready just yet, but mark your calendars, as they open on April 9 in the US and April 8 in the UK. It’s also worth checking out our guide to the best Nintendo Switch games, as some of them are getting free visual upgrades for the new console.