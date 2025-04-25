inZOI could come to the Nintendo Switch 2, if the console can handle it

In a recent interview with Video Gamer, game director Hyungjun Kim talks about the potential of inZOI on the Nintendo Switch 2. You read that right – it’s being considered in some shape or form.

During the interview, Kim says he’s excited to “bring the game to more platforms in the future”, and that the development team is actually considering the Nintendo Switch 2, and is finding out information as to the console’s specs. This is great for fans, including us, given that the reason we don’t have Sims on Switch is because the head-honcho said no – maybe inZOI will let us take our life-sims on the go.

Now, obviously none of us have the Switch 2 in hand just yet, and that likely includes creators of (for now) PC only games. While the true innards of the console aren’t known quite yet, it’s rumored that the Switch 2 has 10x the graphics performance of the original console, along with much more powerful components for running games.

“We are preparing to bring inZOI to various platforms”, Kim says. “If optimization for the Switch 2 is feasible… we see it as a great opportunity”. While it may seem like a pipe dream, wilder things have happened – like The Witcher 3 running on the original Switch – and Nintendo fans, us included, do love a life-sim.

Kim also mentions that “rumors suggest [the Switch 2] may have RTX 2050-level performance. Given that inZOI currently requires relatively high specs, it would likely be difficult to run the game on the Switch [2] as-is”. To play it smoothly, inZOI requires RTX 2060 or equivalent, so it’s not far off, but it would need some serious optimization to run.

Even on high-end hardware, inZOI can run into some issues. Granted, the game is in early access, so there’s leeway for graphics and performance, but it likely won’t run on the same old laptops that can handle, say, The Sims 4.

Having played The Sims 4 extensively, and now a good chunk of inZOI too, I think I’d prefer to have inZOI on a handheld. The Sims 4 is ‘playable’ on the Steam Deck, but struggles with the controller functionality. In inZOI, you can use WASD (or a joystick, perhaps) to move your singular Zois around, and there is, for me at least, a lot less intricate building, and more wandering around, talking to other characters. To me, this feels more like it would work on a handheld.

Really, I yearn for The Sims spin-offs, but the modern-day life sims lean more into the realistic. Would you play a Sims Switch version? Or perhaps you’re holding out for new Switch games, like the port of Cyberpunk 2077.