Your Joy-Cons are Nintendo Switch 2 compatible after all, but there’s a catch

If you’ve built up a collection of Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons over the last few years and didn’t want to start all over again with the Nintendo Switch 2, we’ve got good news. It turns out that your Joy-Cons, Pro Controller, and more original Switch accessories are compatible with the follow-up console; there are just a couple of limitations.

We were originally under the impression that the original Switch’s Joy-Cons wouldn’t work with the Nintendo Switch 2, given that the new console employs magnets to attach to the console rather than the rail attachment. However, Nintendo has since clarified that the original Joy-Cons are compatible with the new system; it’s just that the home button won’t force the device out of sleep mode, you need to use them wirelessly, and they won’t be compatible with any game that forces you to use mouse controls. So, only a few caveats, then.

These new details are courtesy of the Nintendo Switch 2 transfer page on the official Nintendo website, which also offers some helpful guidance on how to move your software and account over to the new console. It also explains that, as the C button is missing from the original Joy-Cons, you can open GameChat from the home menu, so choosing to use the older hardware won’t limit you from playing the best Nintendo Switch games with your friends.

The only other thing worth mentioning is that, as you’ll have to use your Joy-Cons wirelessly, you’ll also need a Joy-Con charging dock, as you won’t be able to juice them up using the Switch 2. Unfortunately, that also means any third-party controllers from our guide to the best Nintendo Switch controllers that you have that rely on the power and don’t have their own batteries won’t work. That means I’ve got a sad farewell to my Gengar-themed Hori Split Pads coming up.

