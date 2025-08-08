A new Nintendo patent hints that peculiar Joy-Con accessories are coming back

Remember the days of weird and wonderful accessories for Nintendo consoles? Well, they could be making a return, judging by this new Joy-Con 2 patent. Filed on August 7, 2025, the patent shows technical drawings of a crank attachment and a clickable wheel to use with the Switch 2's Joy-Cons.

The crank has a disc that sits by the Joy-Con's mouse sensor, and can turn completely. The clickable wheel also sits by the mouse sensor, showing how the movement of both pieces is recorded. As pointed out by Nintendo Patents Watch, it appears to transmit to the SL button, and has a secondary button to translate to the SR button.

As of this moment, the only things I can think of that could use these specifically shaped items could be a fishing game or some new system in a potential Super Mario Maker 3. We have a lot of Mario spin-offs already, so maybe Mario Goes Fishing or Yoshi's Grand Angling Adventure is in the works.

Taking a trip down memory lane, via Nintendo accessory road, we invite you to recall the papercraft LABO set for the original Switch, which included a piano, a robot, and even a steering wheel to use with the console.

Going further back, there was an entire wardrobe of plastic sports equipment for the Wiimotes, and even a full-size keyboard controller for the GameCube. Honestly, I could spend hours regaling you with tales of just the officially released accessories, but I'll leave you to go down that rabbit hole on your own.

I miss these odd inventions, even if they were mostly only useful with one game now and again. I long for whimsy in any form, especially if it comes in a fishing game-shaped package. Hopefully, we'll find out more about the upcoming Switch game soon.