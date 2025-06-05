Want all of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games? It'll cost you at least $1.2k

The long wait is over, friends. The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally here, bringing an exciting library of launch games with it, including the first new Mario Kart game in eight years (technically 11 years, if we count Mario Kart 8 instead of MK8 Deluxe) and huge third-party games like Cyberpunk 2077. All in all, there are 26 games for you to enjoy on the console today, not including the new NSO GameCube collection. That's great and all, but how much is it going to cost you to own all of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games?

I don't like math, but in the name of telling you all how much your bank account is going to cry, I'll do it. Not including upgrades from Switch games to the Switch 2 Editions, it'll cost you around $1,279.36 / £1,105.30 to own every single Nintendo Switch 2 launch game. I know, the tears are flowing as your accounts beg you, 'please, don't do it.'

If, like me, you got the new Mario game as part of a bundle with your console, you can at least knock $79.99 / £66.99 off the total price. But, I have to say, beyond the absurd price for MKW on its own, the price of many of the Switch 2 launch games is quite reasonable. You can grab a rather lovely RPG for $39.99 / £33.99 with Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster or get a fantastic co-op game for $49.99 / £44.99 with Split Fiction. Of course, there are still plenty of titles that hit the $69.99 / £59.99 mark, including Cyberpunk 2077, which I'm not ashamed to admit is already in my library.

The two Zelda games on the list set you back $140 / £134 for the pair, but if you already own them on the Switch, they do have upgrade options instead. The same is true for games like No Man's Sky, which only confirmed its Switch 2 Edition yesterday.

Even if you don't own previous Switch adventures and you don't have much money for new Switch games, you can still pick up some cheap games through Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer and Fast Fusion for $16.99 / £14.99 and $14.99 / £13.49, respectively. Sure, you could also get Welcome Tour for $9.99 / £7.99, but we didn't find it to be worth the money in our Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour preview.

Overall, there's a really good variety on offer, featuring ARPGs, action games, puzzle games, and even one of the best Sonic games we've seen in years. Below, you can see a full list of the Nintendo Switch 2 games that are available day-one, along with their individual prices:

Mario Kart World – $79.99 / £66.99

– $79.99 / £66.99 Welcome Tour – $9.99 / £7.99

– $9.99 / £7.99 Sid Meier's Civilization 7 – $59.99 / £49.99

– $59.99 / £49.99 Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – $69.99 / £59.99

– $69.99 / £59.99 Hogwarts Legacy – $59.99 / £49.99

– $59.99 / £49.99 Cyberpunk 2077 – $69.99 / £59.99

– $69.99 / £59.99 Deltarune – $24.99 / £20.99

– $24.99 / £20.99 Survival Kids – $49.99 / £44.99

– $49.99 / £44.99 Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighter Edition – $59.99 / £49.99

– $59.99 / £49.99 Street Fighter 6 – $39.99 / £34.99

– $39.99 / £34.99 Yakuza 0 Director's Cut – $49.99 / £44.99

– $49.99 / £44.99 Split Fiction – $49.99 / £44.99

– $49.99 / £44.99 Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster – $39.99 / £33.99

– $39.99 / £33.99 Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess – $39.99 / £32.99

– $39.99 / £32.99 Sonic X Shadow Generations – $49.99 / £44.99

– $49.99 / £44.99 Hitman World of Assassination – $59.99 / £54.99

– $59.99 / £54.99 Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S – $39.99 / £34.99

– $39.99 / £34.99 Nobunga's Ambition: Awakening – $59.99 / £57.99

– $59.99 / £57.99 Fast Fusion – $14.99 / £13.49

– $14.99 / £13.49 Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer – $16.99 / £14.99

– $16.99 / £14.99 Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – $62.58 / £52.03

– $62.58 / £52.03 Fortnite – free!

– free! The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $69.99 / £66.99

– $69.99 / £66.99 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $69.99 / £66.99

– $69.99 / £66.99 No Man's Sky – $59.99 / £39.99

– $59.99 / £39.99 Shine Post: Be Your Idol – ¥8,800 / $60 / £45 (exclusive to Japan)

– ¥8,800 / $60 / £45 (exclusive to Japan) Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – $49.99 / £44.99

That's a staggering amount of money, right? Believe it or not, it could be worse. You could be trying to get every five-star Genshin Impact character. Go ahead, look at how much that'd cost. I dare you. If you don't want to spend any money at all, Fortnite's Switch 2 port is free, and there's even an exclusive Wishing Star Emote you can grab. Or, for a more in-depth look at the console, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 review in progress.