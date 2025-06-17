We're not endorsing it, but we won't judge if you indulged in some PSP custom firmware or an R5 cartridge back in the Nintendo DS days. The prospect of loading up tons of titles on the go is exciting, for sure, but piracy is usually a losing game. Nintendo Switch 2 owners are feeling the wrath of the gaming giant right now, as it fires back against players utilizing MIG cartridges in their handhelds.

MIG cartridges typically let Nintendo Switch 2 users back up new Switch games or old favorites, whether they buy them legally or get them through other means. While the original Nintendo Switch took over a year to jailbreak, the addition of backwards compatibility means that cracking the handheld's successor is an easier job. Nintendo, though, took precautionary measures when designing the Switch 2 in an attempt to block players from using these cartridges.

However, a new report from Kotaku highlights that Nintendo is actively banning any device it finds harboring them. This follows a firmware update that makes it possible to load up titles between both Switch models. In most cases, players get the following error code, 2124-4508, and a permanent ban from using Nintendo's online services.

Much to the amusement of the Nintendo Switch 2 subreddit, user 'SquareSphere' is one of many players suffering the consequences. "I tried my MIG Switch in my NS2 once. It didn't work. It just showed the game title and refused to load. It tried to download a title update for it, and that was it," explains the Redditor.

Last year, Nintendo began pursuing legal action against sellers of MIG cartridges, but it hasn't deterred people from experimenting with the portable gaming console's hardware. Early attempts to reverse engineer the console are futile so far, but it won't be long before someone cracks it.

As you may expect, though, Nintendo's Account User Agreement dictates that "you acknowledge that if you fail to comply with the foregoing restrictions, Nintendo may render the Nintendo Account Services and/or the applicable Nintendo device permanently unusable in whole or in part." In other words, mess around with your Switch 2 and it's brick time.

