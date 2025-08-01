Why using the Nebula X1 projector with my Nintendo Switch 2 beats any TV

I have a confession. Despite saying in May that I'd be putting money down on a portable monitor for my then-upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, that's yet to happen. You see, reader, I've been having a great time just using the portable console as is, whether that's been in handheld mode or connected to a 4K TV. And although I've seen some noses turn up at its display, I've not had an issue with it, especially when playing a few games of Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled in tabletop mode. However, things have slightly changed when it comes to Docked Mode, and it's all thanks to the Nebula X1 projector.

Back in May, Anker asked me to check out its new X1 projector, under its company Nebula, which offers a variety of projectors for the home and away. Available now for the momentous price of $2,999 / £2,199, you can carry the X1 wherever you want, thanks to its handle that reminds me of the Nintendo GameCube, with a powerful 4K display and a webOS Android-based operating system. Despite having extras like additional speakers and even a pair of karaoke microphones if I wanted to blast out renditions from the Spice Girls' discography, it was the projector itself that made a big impression on me.

I remember the overhead projectors back when I was in school at the age of 8: a simple machine that would project whatever was on some transparent paper to a wider screen for almost the whole school to see. That's what a projector was to me for years throughout my school life. Fast forward to 2025, and I'm now using the Nebula X1 to play online matches of Mario Kart World and completing the Tony Hawk's 3+4 remake in 4K.

Setting the projector up was a simple affair. Once plugged in, it would scan the wall in front and scale it as needed, thanks to an alleged 'AI' feature that Anker is naming as such. After signing in with my Google account, I was able to download apps like Disney+ and even games from the Store. Although there seemed to be a bug when testing, as when I paired my 8BitDo Pro 2 controller, everything froze, even after repeated attempts to disconnect.

Watching a favorite series of mine, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the fight between the Jedi Master and Darth Vader, was incredible via the X1. It felt like I was in a cinema in my own home, just without the distractions of crumpled paper sounds from others opening bags of candy. The sound coming from the projector was impressive, too. Very loud, no sign of distorted audio, everything sounded crystal clear.

But it was when I plugged in my iPad Pro, followed by the Switch 2, thanks to the HDMI ports on the X1, that everything slotted into place. There's nothing like one of the best iPads and one of the best handheld consoles to properly test a new projector.

I'm currently testing out the upcoming iPadOS 26 beta that brings yet another way to multitask different apps at once with the tablet. Although I'm not convinced by the Liquid Glass user interface makeover, being able to play some of the best Apple Arcade games via the X1 was fantastic. This time, it felt like I was playing these games in my own cinema. Colors popped, sound was great, and as my 8BitDo controller was paired to the iPad this time, I had no issues compared to when it was connected to the X1. But this was merely the starter session to the main presentation before I connected my Switch 2 to the projector.

I used to own an LG C2 55-inch 4K TV, and soon after testing out this projector, I sold it. Why, you ask? Because I had a device that could expand the area of an image to something even bigger than what the 55-inch TV could achieve. Combined with the stunningly clear image, I was playing some of the other best Switch games, including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Tomb Raider Remastered, on a 100-inch screen. Plus, now that Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is finally confirmed for Switch 2, I'm already imagining using the X1 for that when it arrives in November. Essentially, playing those games on it was glorious, and this carried on when I used the projector in my campervan.

As the Nebula X1 can detect how big the surface area is that it's about to project onto, it resized the image to fit the inside of the van as well as on the outside when it was during the UK heatwave in early July. Essentially, I had my own cinema on the move. Whether I was parked up at the beach on one weekend or in a village like Howarth on another, the X1 gave the Switch 2 a way to shine, all in 4K.

Even as I write this, I've just finished another dungeon in Tears of the Kingdom in the van, via the Switch 2 being connected to the Nebula X1, and it was fantastic. It's begun to make me think of where we're heading when consuming content in someone's front room. It's not going to solely be through a TV or a tablet; it's going to be through these projectors that are portable enough to be carried with ease. Granted, issues like freezing when I paired it with the controller and it becoming hot to the touch after a few hours are present, but they were minimal compared to the whole experience with the projector.

Anker has something special here with its Nebula X1. It just needs to make it cheaper so more people can see the value in projectors. But right now, if you want to invest in your front room entertainment, it's certainly one of the best products you can buy to make your Switch 2 and other devices shine.

For more fantastic tech while you're here, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming tablets, the best gaming phones, and the best Steam Deck alternatives. Or, if you're looking to find out what you've got to look forward to playing on Nintendo's latest console, see our guide to all the upcoming Switch games.