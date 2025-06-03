Nvidia CEO describes Nintendo Switch 2 processor as "a technical marvel"

The Nintendo Switch 2 launch is just days away, but the last of the mysteries surrounding the console are already starting to get solved. As part of the build-up to the big release date, Nintendo has released a new Creator's Voice clip starring none other than the Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang, detailing the Nintendo Switch 2's chip and the history of the partnership between the two brands.

In the clip, Huang explains how the late Satoru Iwata's vision for a chip that could power both a home console and a portable device guided Nvidia on its mission to create the processor behind the original Switch and the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. Before talking about the upcoming console, the CEO was keen to highlight the success of the original and the "500 engineer years" it took to develop the chip behind what has gone on to be one of the best handheld consoles of recent memory.

Unsurprisingly, the clip didn't delve into the hardware nitty-gritty surrounding the Switch 2's processor all that much. While Nvidia fans might be used to getting more detailed information, Nintendo's approach is much more surface-level, often choosing to engage in the capabilities of the hardware rather than its make-up. Huang must have gotten the memo, as he didn't mention any specifications but instead highlighted the improvements for the Switch 2 chip, including full hardware ray-tracing, high dynamic range, and, according to the CEO, "the most advanced graphics ever in a mobile device."

Huang also mentioned that the Switch 2's chip employs dedicated AI processors to "sharpen, animate, and enhance gameplay in real time." While I'm pretty skeptical about AI in gaming, this development doesn't come as a massive surprise, and so long as it's not putting anyone out of a job, I don't mind a bit of AI making the experience of playing the best Switch games even better. For anything else we might have missed, be sure to check out the clip below.

After watching this latest Creator's Voice clip, we can't wait to get our hands on the Nintendo Switch 2 in just a few days and find out just what the hardware is capable of. Still, if you're on the lookout for more great gaming hardware, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming tablets and the best gaming phones.