A Nintendo Switch 2 OLED model could be on the cards if Samsung gets its way

Unless you've spent the last few months living under a rock, you probably know that the Nintendo Switch 2 launch day is fast approaching, with June 5 just a couple of weeks away. Still, even though the new console isn't with us yet, a fresh report has suggested that Samsung is already pushing for a Nintendo Switch 2 OLED refresh.

For those who don't know, and presumably haven't read our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview, the Switch 2 boasts an LCD display, just like the original. This hardware decision from the Japanese gaming giant was disappointing for some, as OLED screens offer vivid colors and more accurate black tones than their LCD counterparts. Given that Samsung provided the displays for the original Switch OLED, it's no surprise that a report from Bloomberg suggests the brand is attempting to persuade Nintendo to use its screen tech for a future Switch 2 OLED model.

Nintendo and Samsung already have a pretty steady relationship, but the Switch 2 is strengthening it further. Nintendo is currently relying on the Korean tech giant to produce enough of the custom Nvidia chips inside the console to ship 20 million units before March of next year. That's a little higher than Nintendo's own projections of 15 million units, but it's pretty clear from how rapidly Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders sold out that the demand is there, so it makes sense for the company to want to make as many as possible as quickly as possible.

The only possible downside to a Nintendo Switch 2 OLED model is that it'd likely be even more expensive than the base model, which could see more online rage about Nintendo's pricing structures. It's also worth saying that while the report makes it clear how eager Samsung is for a Switch 2 OLED launch, there isn't any word from Nintendo on how willing it is to start working on a mid-generation refresh of a console that hasn't even shipped yet. Still, given the whopping success of the Switch OLED, I wouldn't put it past Nintendo to look into the potential of a Switch 2 OLED launch, especially if Samsung is keen on the idea.

@pockettactics We got to check out the #NintendoSwitch2 ahead of its June release date, and this year's most-anticipated console is well worth the wait 🎮✨ ♬ original sound – Pocket Tactics

Of course, if a Nintendo Switch 2 OLED is likely to happen, we don't expect to see it for a while yet, but we'll keep an eye out for any potential updates. To check out some of the Switch 2's big rivals while you're here, see our guides to the best handheld consoles and the best Steam Deck alternatives while you're here. Or, if you're looking for something new to play, see our guide to the best Nintendo Switch games.