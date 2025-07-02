Has your Nintendo Switch 2 been overheating? There may be an answer

Since the June 5 launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, we've seen it break records and cause arguments in Mario Kart World matches. However, despite the console being a huge improvement over its predecessor in terms of pure power, an increasing number of users have begun to report seeing an overheating message on their consoles, and its appearance is varying. Anywhere from one to three hours after turning the console on, it goes into standby mode, with users unable to use it for a short while. And yet, looking at these issues has revealed a common thread.

Over on Reddit, several users have described how their Switch 2 consoles would shut down at varying moments of the day. Although many parts of the world have been experiencing record levels of heat over the past few weeks, consoles and electronics in general are made to withstand the warmth, leaving these Switch 2 owners puzzled.

But the majority of these comments state that this issue almost always occurs when the Switch 2 is in docked mode. One thread reveals how they realized that the fan, a new addition to one of this year's best handheld consoles, was refusing to work, causing the Switch 2 to overheat due to the lack of airflow.

On the social media site Bluesky, several users have also reported that their dock stopped working, leading to Nintendo offering free replacements. The company has recently published a support page describing how users must ensure to keep the dock "…in an open, ventilated area. If it's not, move it somewhere with better air flow."

Having used the Switch 2 myself almost daily since arriving on launch day on June 5, I've had moments of the console being hot to the touch, but not enough to be greeted with an overheating message. Even when I'd place it into the dock to play the Switch 2 Edition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there have been no issues. Perhaps some users have simply been unlucky and have a faulty dock. But it does mean, at least, that the Switch 2 isn't to blame, and you can be safe in the knowledge that you can play Fortnite in handheld mode for as long as the battery life lasts.

Nevertheless, we've reached out to Nintendo for comment on whether this issue is more widespread than initially believed, and we'll update this article if we hear back.

In the meantime, check out our Donkey Kong Bananza preview, which could make our best Switch games list once it's out in July.