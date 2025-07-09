Is your Nintendo Switch 2 overheating when docked? This fan may be the solution

Despite the Nintendo Switch 2 being an instant runaway success since its June launch, users have been reporting that the console is too hot to the touch after using it for a period of time. Others have also said how their Switch 2s are overheating when in the dock, turning off into standby mode, and being unusable for several hours. But once again, a third-party manufacturer has come to the rescue, offering a cooling fan that can reduce the heat of your Switch 2, allegedly when in both handheld and docked modes.

JSAUX's external cooling fan, available right now for $39.99, clips to the top of the Switch 2, and can allegedly reduce the temperature of one of this year's best handheld consoles from 37 degrees to around 30. The page also claims how it can "Keep FPS Stable" and offer "Better Performance", though we may need to test the fan to verify these statements.

Despite the manufacturer's page saying that it also works in docked mode, the fan's bulky shape, and the lack of any images showing the peripheral in the Switch 2 dock has us curious. We've reached out to JSAUX for clarification on whether it does work when in the dock.

Nevertheless, it looks like a great solution when playing the best Switch games on the go, especially when there are multiple heat waves set to hit parts of the world in the coming weeks and months.

Having owned a Switch 2 since launch day, I've not experienced any major heat issues when playing the console in handheld and docked modes. As I'd play games like the Switch 2 Edition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, I've not had my console switch off into standby mode, but there have definitely been reports of other users having faulty docks with non-working fans. But if you're one of those experiencing these issues, Nintendo has a support page to help you check whether your Dock needs replacing.

So while we hear back from JSAUX as to whether its fan can fit in the Switch 2 dock, it could be a great way to keep the console cool as you play games like Fortnite and the upcoming Donkey Kong Bananza in handheld mode as the summer heats up.

