Nintendo has revealed that you can show off your favorite games in style on the Nintendo Switch 2 without spending any of your hard-earned points, as it ups the number of default profile icons from 147 to 258. This update is purely additive, so all the original default icons from the Switch are still available.

Following the recent profile icon design overhaul in Nintendo's version 20.0.0 update (which also made the eShop red), the company has announced 111 new default icons for the Nintendo Switch 2. The announcement came via Nintendo Today and featured a video showing off the full selection of 2D and 3D art from game series like Mario, Zelda, and Pikmin.

This is the first time that we've had access to Pokémon icons as part of the default selection, and personally, I'm pretty stoked to show off my love for Torchic. The icon menu features the official Pokédex art for all of the starter Pokémon from each generation, including Pikachu and Eevee. Despite this massive win for the Pokémon community, some disheartened Mario fans are sad that there's still no default Rosalina icon.

As we previously mentioned, all of the original Nintendo Switch icons remain intact, and this reveal simply adds a bunch more, but fans are still speculating online what the inclusion of the full Arms cast could mean for the forgotten game. Games like Animal Crossing have had some strange additions, too, so you can now represent your island's native fruit, Brewster's, or Dodo Airlines if you want to.

Getting to see the full history of Splatoon's player characters and NPCs through this icon reveal really has me wishing for Splatoon 4, but there are plenty of confirmed new Switch games to look forward to while we wait for that reveal.