Now that the Nintendo Switch 2 is here, we're learning just how powerful it is. Sure, it doesn't quite match the likes of a PlayStation 5 or a high-spec PC rig, but it is stacking up well against handheld PCs like the Steam Deck. But with great power comes great games, hopefully, as a recent Sony job listing points toward porting more PS5 exclusives to other platforms.

I never thought I'd see the day when Gears of War became available as a PlayStation title, but in 2025, that's just a reality of the times. Helldivers 2 is bringing the fight to Xbox, and Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring are Nintendo Switch 2 titles. However, the celebrations may not stop there, as Sony is seeking a new senior director to join its Multiplatform and Account Management sector. The role aims to explore platforms beyond the PS5, with Nintendo mentioned twice throughout the entire application.

The listing specifies that the ideal candidate will "play a critical leadership role in shaping and executing the global commercial strategy for PlayStation Studios software titles across all digital platforms beyond PlayStation hardware, including Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, Nintendo, and mobile." While all that is exciting to read, the key part of the job description mentions "leading a high-performing team focused on multiplatform expansion, mid-range commercial planning, and platform partner management."

In the second mention of Nintendo, Sony hopes that the right fit for the job can "lead platform relationships across PC and console ecosystems (Steam, Epic, Xbox, Nintendo), ensuring strong collaboration, promotional effectiveness, and performance optimization." Of course, the listing doesn't mention any specific titles, but in the last few years, we've seen major PS5 hits such as God of War: Ragnarok, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Helldivers 2 appear on desktop PCs and the Steam Deck.

Helldivers 2 is notable for launching simultaneously on PS5 and PC, rather than the piecemeal release strategy Sony adopts. On the back of Arrowhead's announcement to bring it to Xbox, calls for a Helldivers 2 Switch 2 version swiftly went up. Could Sony be responding to Xbox's pivot to embracing cross-platform releases?

Over at Team Green, the rest of the year is going to be a landmark chapter in Xbox's history. The release of the Xbox ROG Ally, a handheld PC designed with Xbox players in mind, is already charging ahead with claims it can run every game seen in the June Xbox showcase. Alongside this, Phil Spencer continues to show strong support for Nintendo and the Switch 2. Perhaps Team Blue can take a few notes from this.

In Nintendo land, your chances of seeing more of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond may have increased as the next Nintendo Direct is rumored to be merely days away.

