Nintendo Switch 2 sales set a new precedent for console launches

Nintendo has just confirmed the initial Switch 2 sales numbers, and in just four days, the new handheld console sold over 3.5 million units worldwide. This makes the Nintendo Switch 2 the fastest-selling piece of Nintendo hardware ever and potentially the largest console launch of all time.

Despite the disastrous Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order rollout and fears of a lack of stock to meet demand, Nintendo has smashed its previous hardware sales records with the Nintendo Switch 2. As well as the console's improved graphics and display, the Switch 2's launch title, Mario Kart World, has generated a lot of hype and FOMO as the first brand-new Mario Kart game in over ten years. If you've read our Mario Kart World review, where we gave the game a 9/10, you'll know the hype is more than deserved.

While we don't have the exact sales data to compare, we do know that the PlayStation 5 shipped 3.4 million units in its first four weeks post-launch, reaching 4.5 million units after seven weeks. Of course, the PS5 faced significant stock issues at launch due to chip shortages in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the comparison is still worth considering.

CEO and President of Nintendo of Europe, Luciano Pereña, said, "Nintendo Switch 2 represents the next evolution of Nintendo Switch, and we're very happy and grateful to see it already being embraced by so many players across Europe. We look forward to seeing players connecting through games like Mario Kart World, sharing the experience with friends and family, whether near or far."

With more highly anticipated Switch 2-exclusive titles on the horizon, like Donkey Kong Bananza and Splatoon Raiders, the console's sales are sure to continue soaring well past the initial release date period. If you're still on the fence about buying, make sure to dive into our Nintendo Switch 2 review to get the lowdown on the handheld's features and functionality. Or, if you've got the console and you're looking for something new to play, see our guide to the best Switch games.