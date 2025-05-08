Nintendo expects Switch 2 sales to eclipse the original's first year record

According to Nintendo's latest financial report, which ends in March 2026, the company expects the Nintendo Switch 2, out on June 5, to sell 15 million consoles by the end of the financial year. If the Japanese gaming giant achieves this, which is looking all but certain at this point, that would beat the original Switch's 14 million first-year sales.

Nintendo also stated in the report that it expects to sell 4.5 million original Switch consoles in the same financial year. This would push its sales total to 155 million, leapfrogging the Nintendo DS, an iconic pick from our guide to the best retro handhelds, in total sales of 152 million and coming close to the Sony PlayStation 2's 160 million in total sales.

This forecast for the original Switch makes sense, as many gamers are understandably waiting for its successor. After eight years, the console is reaching the end of its life cycle. But with under a month until the Nintendo Switch 2 launches, anticipation is at an all-time high.

It's worth noting that the 15 million Switch 2 sales prediction could have been higher if not for President Trump's tariffs on China. At the time of writing, they stand at 145%, which could impact the stock and pricing of the Switch 2 in the US. With components being impacted by this, there's a chance that Nintendo could look to treat the US differently compared to other countries.

We'll have to wait and see if the price of Nintendo Switch 2, its accessories, and games will see some changes in its first year, especially in the US. We've already seen the company reveal a $9.99 price point for Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, which has raised a few eyebrows. But with rivals Microsoft and Sony already raising prices of their consoles earlier this month, time will tell if Nintendo sticks to its guns.

Nevertheless, after what feels like a very long wait for the Switch 2, poring over the many rumors over the years, as well as watching its unveiling on April 2, it's almost a relief that we're less than a month away from launch day. Having already put in my Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order while also picking up a GameCube controller, Street Fighter 6, and Mario Kart World, I'm more than ready to say goodbye to my original Switch and help Nintendo reach that 15 million sales forecast.

