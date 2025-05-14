Nintendo reveals the reason for those underwhelming Switch 2 sales projections

It's almost certain that the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be a blockbuster hit when it launches on June 5, and the company knows that. However, Nintendo itself remains bullish on its 15 million sales projections for its first year, revealing that the high price, not tariffs, is the reason for the target not being higher.

In a Q&A summary with investors, published on May 9, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa revealed that the console's high price point could initially turn away some potential customers. "Nintendo Switch 2 is priced relatively high compared to Nintendo Switch, so we recognize that there are corresponding challenges to early adoption. That being said, Nintendo Switch 2 can play compatible Nintendo Switch software, so there is continuity between the platforms."

Furukawa also explains what Nintendo is doing to encourage customers who may be mulling over the upgrade to Switch 2 in its first year of launch. "We are taking steps like bundling software with the hardware to accelerate adoption in the first fiscal year, aiming to get off to the same start we did with Nintendo Switch. The limits of our hardware production capacity were not a factor in setting our sales volume forecast."

Finally, Furukawa made sure to mention how tariffs weren't a factor in its 15 million sales projection. "Additionally, the tariff situation in the U.S. or the possibility of a recession did not affect our sales volume forecast either. In order to achieve sales of 15 million units, we will need to manufacture the hardware in quantities greater than that. Our first goal is to get off to the same start we did with Nintendo Switch, and we are working to strengthen our production capacity so we can respond flexibly to demand."

It's smart for Nintendo to be cautious in its approach to its new console. We live in unpredictable times, and being prepared to cater to customers who may be anxious about the high price can work out in the long run. Indeed, Nintendo already offers a bundle of Mario Kart World with Switch 2, and it's likely that more of the best Switch 2 games will be part of bundles in the future. In addition, there could be other bundles that are part of Nintendo Switch 2 Editions, which are souped-up versions of original Switch games, like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Party: Jamboree. We'll have to wait and see.

Nevertheless, it's fair to say that Nintendo is prepared for the Switch 2's launch next month, and it's going to try to cater to almost everyone to meet and likely exceed the 15 million sales target.

Nevertheless, it's fair to say that Nintendo is prepared for the Switch 2's launch next month, and it's going to try to cater to almost everyone to meet and likely exceed the 15 million sales target.