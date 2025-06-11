How to pay for Nintendo Switch 2 games by playing on your phone

When Nintendo revealed the Switch 2's price, a wave of shocked Pikachu meme faces spread across the land. With the Nintendo Switch 2 costing a whopping $449.99, plus Mario Kart World at $79.99, it begs the question: how can anyone afford fun in this economy? Well, lucky for you, there's a service called Scrambly that pays you to play mobile games. You'll be playing as Cow swirling around Moo Medows in no time.

Let's start with some reassurance, Scrambly is 100% legitimate. App developers and publishers rely on users engaging with their apps; that's just business. Scrambly provides an incentive for people to explore these apps, benefiting both users and developers. More users mean more ad revenue, and who knows? You might even find something worth purchasing along the way. Still skeptical? Scrambly boasts an impressive 4.5-star rating on Trustpilot and 4.4 stars on Google Play, so clearly there are a lot of people who use it quite happily - no doubt there are already loads of people playing the best mobile games to fund their Nintendo Switch 2 game collection.

So, now you're onboard with the idea, let's talk business, because if free Nintendo Switch 2 games are on the table, we're going for it! All you need to do is download the Scrambly app and create an account, download Scrambly-compatible games, play those games, earn coins, and then trade them for a tasty reward like a Nintendo Switch gift card, maybe?

Some Scrambly-compatible games include:

Hero Wars: Alliance

Frogs Kitchen

Merge Sweets

Bus Fever- Car Parking Jam

Wordgames- Crossword & Puzzle

Find the Dog

Below are some examples of how many coins you could earn if you were to play Hero Wars: Alliance.

Task Coins Earned Start playing the game +10 Reach Team level 10 +400 Reach Team level 20 +800 Reach Team level 30 +2,000 Reach Team level 40 +3,000 Reach Team level 50 +6,000 Reach Team level 60 +10,000 Reach Team level 80 +20,000 Reach Team level 100 +50,000 Reach Team level 120 +100,000

So, let's pretend that you've been playing Hero Wars: Alliance. You have just reached level 100, and you have some serious coin to spend. (92,210 to be exact).

So if Mario Kart is $79.99, you need a total of 76,000 coins. Great job! You've done it! And you still have plenty of coins left over. Word on the street is that payouts are also super quick.

Gift Card Value Required Coins $10.00 9,500 $20.00 19,000 $35.00 22,250 $50.00 47,500

But of course, you can play multiple games at once. You don't need to spend ages grinding to get the huge rewards in a specific game, when you could get lots of small rewards by doing various things in lots of games. You can even get coins from referrals. When you invite someone and they complete their first withdrawal, you get 10,000 coins. When someone registers through your link and earns their first 5,000 coins, you get 5,000 coins.

If you are still thinking this is all too good to be true, don't sweat it. We assure you, Scrambly is trustworthy. Honestly, with the price of the Switch 2, you deserve something good to play on it without breaking the bank. So, don't hold back (like Goku does in countless fights) and treat yourself to the Scrambly app.

To find out even more about Scrambly, we recommend heading over to PCGamesN, where there is an extensive piece exploring how to utilize Scrambly. Or if you want some inspiration on how to spend your Scrambly coins, check out our list of the best Switch games, which, at this point, as tons of recommendations in it.