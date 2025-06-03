As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Take off the Nintendo Switch 2 screen protector, and it's game over, buddy

It may be tempting to remove the Nintendo Switch 2 screen protector, but Nintendo warns it might be disastrous for your new handheld.

Nintendo Switch 2 screen protector: An image of Mario pointing at the Nintendo Switch 2 display.
That shiny, crisp Nintendo Switch 2 display sure looks good, doesn't it? Oh, what's that? There's a piece of film begging you to peel it off the Switch 2 screen? Yeah, don't do that. While it might seem like an innocent screen protector, Nintendo itself claims that the Nintendo Switch 2 screen film layer is vital for your safety in the event of a brutal smash.

As spotted by NintendoSoup, the Nintendo Switch 2's official European safety manual iterates that handheld owners should leave the display alone. If the screen smashes, the display's film layer actively helps prevent injuries by holding the glass together. "The screen is covered with a film layer designed to prevent fragments [from] scattering in the event of damage. Do not peel it off," the manual expresses.

If any of that rings a bell, that's because the Nintendo Switch OLED model also benefits from the same protective film layer. It also isn't uncommon for many of the best gaming phones to ship with a similar protective measure. I shudder every time someone holds an iPhone box upside down during an unboxing video. Nevertheless, it isn't the only safety concern to consider, as Nintendo also rules out plenty of other potential lawsuits waiting to happen.

Nintendo outlines that this ranges from paying attention "to the load capacity of the circuit" when plugging the Switch 2 into an outlet, to more mundane tips such as "take a break of 10 to 15 minutes at least once an hour, even if you don't think you need it." Even though we're keen to rattle through all the new Switch games on the horizon, we definitely recommend the latter.

