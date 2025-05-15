New Nintendo Switch 2 spec sheet seemingly reveals all ahead of launch

The Nintendo Switch 2's specs have been the subject of supposed leaks and rumors for months, with some likening it to a slightly less powerful PlayStation 4 Pro. However, if the latest spec sheet is the real deal, as an outlet claims, Nintendo's newest console, launching on June 5, could be better placed in the same league as an Xbox Series S.

According to Digital Foundry, reporting via Eurogamer, it claims to have almost the full sheet of specifications for Nintendo's newest console. The CPU of the Switch 2 features a 64-bit ARM Cortex A78C, which has 6 cores available to developers, double the amount of what's featured for them in the CPU for the original Switch. According to South Korean outlet Chosun, Nintendo almost went for Samsung's 5 nm node, which could have resulted in overall lower power consumption for Switch 2, but went for 8nm due to cost reasons. As the previous chip is 32-bit, this explains why the Switch 2 is not directly compatible with the best Switch games — they have to be updated to support the 64-bit CPU.

But it's the GPU where the Nintendo Switch 2 really shines. Based on Nvidia's 'Ampere' architecture, the new console is seemingly as powerful as the GeForce 30 Series, a set of graphics cards announced in 2020. When docked, the GPU runs at 1,007MHz, and 561MHz when in handheld mode. That's an increase of 31% and 21% respectively, a huge boost compared to the original Switch. With Nvidia confirming that DLSS, its AI technology that boosts frame rates and graphical quality, such as enabling ray tracing, is also part of the Switch architecture, we could be seeing future Zelda and Mario games take full advantage of this someday.

In Digital Foundry's video on the hardware specs, it explains how the leap in memory from 128-bit and a huge bandwidth jump of 102GB/s when docked and 68GB/s in handheld mode offer the Switch 2 an almost 4x performance boost compared to the original Switch. Combine that with 9GB of memory available for games, up from 3.2GB on the original Switch, and you've got a very powerful and fast console in your hands. Finally, its internal storage of 256GB, compared to 32GB of Switch 1, is yet another huge boost, so you may have plenty of space to spare once you transfer over your games, screenshots, and videos when your Switch 2 arrives.

There's an old quote that I've heard for decades now: "One year in technology can feel like ten." For the difference in specs between the original Switch and its successor, it feels like half a century. The leap in specs is impressive, and it shows how much the Switch was starting to show its age. With these improvements available to developers, I'm hoping we'll see a few games yet to be announced that take advantage of Switch 2's capabilities. For example, if we can see a patch for Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 where all of its packaged games can run in a 4K resolution, especially Metal Gear Solid 3, I'll be very happy.

Nevertheless, now that you know the Switch 2's specs, you can get yourself ready for next month's launch by checking out our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview.