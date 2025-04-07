Could this Nintendo Switch 2 survey point to a new PlayStation handheld?

Following the reveal of its much-anticipated release date last week, the Nintendo Switch 2 is all everyone is talking about right now. When I say everyone, I really mean it, with reports emerging over the last couple of days that Sony, the gaming juggernaut behind PlayStation, has sent out a Nintendo Switch 2 survey gauging opinions on Nintendo’s pre-order strategy, the new console’s features, and more. At this point, we don’t know whether Sony is doing a little market research or whether it has plans for a future PlayStation handheld.

While it’s true that there is technically already a Sony handheld out there in the form of the PlayStation Portal, its reliance on streaming means it isn’t a top pick from our guide to the best handheld consoles. However, last year, we reported on rumors that Sony was working on a rival to the likes of the Steam Deck OLED and Nintendo Switch 2. This new survey quizzing users on the upcoming Nintendo console suggests that the gaming giant is perhaps processing opinions as it prepares to introduce its first truly handheld experience since the PS Vita.

The leaked survey is courtesy of reliable tipster eXtas1s (@eXtas1stv), who posted some snippets from the questionnaire on social media. The emphasis on the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order rollout is the most notable inclusion, given that late last week, Nintendo changed its pre-order plans to begin on April 9. The survey also asks which features potential users are most looking forward to checking out, including Joy-Con 2 mouse functionality and the upgraded 1080p display, plus how likely those answering the question are to pick up the new console on launch.

While this Nintendo Switch 2 survey feeds into speculation surrounding a PlayStation handheld, it’s also worth noting that Sony isn’t the only gaming giant reportedly working on a portable console. Late last year, Xbox’s Phil Spencer confirmed that an in-house Xbox handheld is in the works, though we’re not expecting to get our hands on it for a while yet. It also looks like Xbox is working with Asus on a souped-up Xbox-branded version of the Asus ROG Ally handheld for later this year, which could introduce an Xbox-style operating system to combat the growing dominance of SteamOS for handheld systems.

While all this has our speculation brains whirring, we’ll likely have to wait a while to see if Sony does have a plan for its handheld or whether this survey is more general market research than it is a means of planning the reveal of a future portable PlayStation. While you’re here, be sure to check out our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview, as well as our Nintendo Switch 2 release date and Nintendo Switch 2 price guides. Or, if you’re looking for something a little more nostalgic and a little bit cheaper, see our guide to the best retro handhelds.