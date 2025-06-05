New Nintendo Switch 2 teardown reveals the console's inner workings

Rejoice! It's Nintendo Switch 2 launch day, and if you've pre-ordered one, you're likely waiting near the front door, anxious for it to arrive. But, as is tradition in the last decade, a new product launch usually comes with a teardown of its internals, looking at the hardware and whether some of them, like the battery, can be replaced. Already, the same has occurred with Switch 2, and it's revealed some interesting insights.

A YouTuber, known as ProModding, published a 17-minute video (below) that takes apart the Nintendo Switch 2's screen, baring all. The teardown doesn't reveal anything new, but it does showcase the Nvidia Tegra chip, cooling fan, and more. However, it does confirm that it'll be a hassle if you decide to take apart the Switch 2 yourself, as well as void your new console's warranty.

But ProModding did note a few things, such as the kickstand being integrated into the back of the Switch 2, and it seemed flimsy when moving it, but it looks to be easily replaceable if needed.

As reported, the Switch 2's screen does indeed have a film on it, which Nintendo strongly advises not to peel off, just like the Switch OLED model before it. The Joy-Cons do sit tighter when connected to the console, but they can still wobble with enough force. However, ProModding didn't focus on the battery enough to reveal if it could be easily replaceable, so we may have to wait for another video to see if it is.

Ultimately, though, it's a fascinating look into how Nintendo's newest console has been constructed and gives us another insight into how these components will play a part in the best Switch games we'll be using with the console for the next several years.

As my dog and I wait for my Switch 2 near the door, I can't think of anything more anxiety-inducing for my new purchase than to suddenly take it apart. Nevertheless, it's interesting to see how these PCP boards and more go into these devices, and sites like iFixit showcase how repairable other handhelds like the Steam Deck can be. We won't be surprised if iFixit does its own Switch 2 teardown in the coming days and if it reveals more information surrounding how easily you can replace the console's battery.

