Nintendo Switch 2 vs. Steam Deck OLED - which is the handheld for you?

The Nintendo Switch 2 is coming, but unlike when the original launched in 2017, this time it has some pretty stiff competition in the handheld market. With that in mind, we’ve put together this Nintendo Switch 2 vs. Steam Deck OLED guide, pitting the two consoles against each other to help you decide which to go for next.

Specs

Here are the Nintendo Switch 2 and Steam Deck OLED’s specs:

Nintendo Switch 2 Steam Deck OLED (512GB) Display 7.9-inch 120Hz LCD (1080p) 7.4 inch 90Hz OLED (800p) Video output 4K 4k Storage 256 GB 512 GB RAM TBA 16GB LPDDR5 CPU / GPU Custom Nvidia processor AMD Zen 2 CPU and AMD RDNA 2 GPU Battery 5,220 mAh (2-6.5 hours battery life) 50 Wh (3-12 hours battery life) USB-C ports Two ports One port Controller features Motion controls, gyroscope, and mouse functionality Trackpads and gyroscope Size 272 × 116 × 13.9mm with Joy-Con 2 controllers attached 298 x 117 x 49mm Weight 401g (542g with Joy-Con 2 controllers attached) 640g Price $449 / £359 $549 / £479

Display

The big difference between the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Steam Deck OLED’s displays is that the Nintendo console has a 7.9-inch LCD screen while the Valve hardware has a 7.4-inch OLED. Given that OLED displays generally offer more vivid colors and deeper blacks than LCD screens, you’d think this is an easy point for the Steam Deck. However, it’s a bit more complicated.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has a higher resolution of 1080p, compared to the Steam Deck’s 800p. Honestly, it’s not all that noticeable in most games, but it’s a big leap from the original Switch’s 720p display. The new Nintendo console also has 120Hz refresh rates, beating the Steam Deck OLED’s 90Hz, which should make for a slightly smoother gameplay experience. Ultimately, the choice between the two comes down to whether you want velvety visuals or the most accurate colors.

Design

In terms of design, the Nintendo Switch 2 and Steam Deck OLED are pretty similar, but with a few notable differences. For a start, the Steam Deck OLED is both wider and chunkier than the Switch 2, despite having a smaller display. That’s because the trackpads on the Steam Deck take up a fair bit of space, whereas the Joy-Con 2 controllers are pretty slim. The Nintendo option is also more lightweight, weighing in at 542g with the controllers attached, whereas the Steam Deck OLED is around 640g.

Another difference between the Switch 2 and the Steam Deck OLED is that the Switch 2 has two USB-C ports while the Steam Deck only has one. However, you can plug your Steam Deck into a dock that offers extra USB-C ports, so the Valve console isn’t strictly limited to a single USB-C port, provided you’re happy hooking it up to a monitor. We also still don’t know all the details about the Switch 2’s top port, and there’s a chance that it’s just there for accessories such as the Switch 2 camera, and you won’t be able to dock it on either side.

Storage

While the Nintendo Switch 2 might offer more storage than the original, upgrading from 32 GB to 256 GB, it still pales in comparison to the Steam Deck OLED, which comes in 512 GB and 1 TB variations. You’d think that would make this an easy point for the Steam Deck, but there’s a bit of a caveat.

A lot of the best Steam Deck games have massive file sizes, whereas Nintendo Switch 2 games seem more reasonable. For example, Baldur’s Gate 3 on the Valve handheld requires at least 150GB of storage space, whereas Mario Kart World for Switch 2 needs just 23.4 GB.

Both handhelds also offer the option to upgrade your storage. With the Steam Deck OLED, you can either opt to pick up a new SSD and install it yourself or use a microSD card, but you’re going to get quicker load times with the SSD. With the Switch 2, you can only use microSD Express cards, but as the name suggests, these tiny memory cards offer rapid read times, so your games should load quickly.

Performance

Given that we’ve still only spent a few hours with the Nintendo Switch 2, we can’t offer much of a performance comparison between the new console and the Steam Deck OLED. All I can say is that I’ve played Cyberpunk 2077 on both consoles, using handheld mode on the Switch 2, and there doesn’t seem to be too much of a difference in the general performance, with the first-person action game running nicely on both. Still, we’ll have to wait for the Switch 2 release date to run some proper benchmark tests.

Software

Despite getting hands-on time with the Nintendo Switch 2 at the Switch 2 Experience event in London, we still haven’t had the chance to check out the new console’s UI, so we can’t compare it to the Steam Deck’s SteamOS operating system just yet. I’m hoping that it’s a big improvement on the original Switch, especially when it comes to the eShop. As for the Steam Deck OLED, it runs SteamOS, which is a very user-friendly operating system that makes everything from browsing for new games to changing your settings super simple.

Controllers

The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with a pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers that magnetically attach to the console. With the Joy-Con 2s, you can either attach them to the display, hold one in each hand, or use the grip that comes in the box to combine them into something that feels more like an Xbox or PlayStation controller. With the Steam Deck OLED, it’s all one unit, but you can use a Bluetooth controller if you plug the device into a docking station.

Battery life

Out of all the details to emerge surrounding the Nintendo Switch 2, its battery life might be the most disappointing. According to Nintendo’s own information, the console only offers 2 to 6.5 hours of battery, depending on the demands of the game you’re playing.

The Steam Deck OLED offers 6 to 12 hours, though, in my experience, you’re only getting close to 12 hours if you’re playing an indie game that doesn’t ask much of the processor. In short, you’re less likely to travel with a power bank if you pick up the Steam Deck OLED instead of the Switch 2.

Price

The Nintendo Switch 2’s $449 / £395 retail price is significantly cheaper than both the 512GB and 1TB versions of the Steam Deck OLED, which go for $549 / £479 and $649 / £569, respectively. Whichever you go for, you’re also getting a charger in the box, so you don’t have to worry about shelling out any more cash for that.

Both options might seem quite expensive, but considering some of the big-name Steam Deck alternatives out there, such as the Lenovo Legion Go and the Asus ROG Ally, cost upwards of $600, they’re actually two of the more moderately priced options on the market.

Verdict

If you want to play Mario, Zelda, and other Nintendo games, don’t want to have to shop around for a dock to connect to a monitor, and like the idea of mouse functionality with the Joy-Con 2 controllers, then the Nintendo Switch 2 is the one for you. It also helps that it’s $100 cheaper than the Steam Deck OLED, so you can spend some of that spare cash on some of the picks from our guide to the best Nintendo Switch games.

On the other hand, if you’ve already got a massive collection of Steam Deck games, prefer an OLED screen, and want reliable battery life, the Steam Deck OLED might be the better call. You’ve also got the option to upgrade your storage by installing a new SSD or just using a microSD card with the Steam Deck, so if you’re a hardware tinkerer, it’s a better fit.

All in all, especially at this point, I can’t say if the Nintendo Switch 2 is better than the Steam Deck OLED or vice versa. It’s down to your wants and needs from a handheld console, but hopefully, this guide has given you a better idea of what they are, and if in doubt, hey, why not save up and buy both? As far as we’re concerned, you can never have too many game consoles in your life.

