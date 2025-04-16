Xbox’s Phil Spencer says Nintendo’s support is very “important”

In a recent interview with Variety, Microsoft’s Gaming Chief Phil Spencer talks about the Nintendo Switch 2, along with the Minecraft Movie, the future of Xbox, and more. We’re very intrigued by what he has to say, and hopeful about Xbox-owned games that may come to the handheld.

You can read the full interview here, but the bit we’re most interested in is Spencer answering questions about the upcoming Switch 2 and how he feels about supporting Nintendo as a whole.

Variety’s Jennifer Maas asks whether there are any “specific projects” for the Switch 2 yet. While there isn’t an answer namedropping huge franchises making their way to the handheld, Spencer quotes that “Nintendo has been a great partner”, and that he wants to support the Switch 2, since “we’ve been supporting Switch 1.”

He goes on to say that Nintendo’s consoles are a “unique way for us to reach players who aren’t PC players, who aren’t players on Xbox”. This rings very true, as not many gamers own more than one console or way of playing, so they can miss out on franchises and titles that are locked to different platforms.

“Getting the support from them for our franchises, I think, is an important part of our future”. So, fellow optimistic game fans, what could this mean? You may remember a few months ago, a leak suggested that Halo: The Master Chief Collection would make its way to Switch. Now, this seems more likely after what Spencer said.

In terms of what other games we could, hopefully, one day see on the Switch, it boils down to exclusives tied to Xbox consoles and Game Pass on PC. Microsoft Flight Simulator would be fun, especially with the new dual Joy-Con mouse functionality, and there’s always room for more racing games like Forza. Perhaps Bethesda’s recent offerings like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle or Starfield could make their way over – we did, after all, get a usable Skyrim port on the original Switch.

Which exclusive games would you like to see on the Switch? While we wait and see what happens, there are plenty of indie games you should play, or even some of the best ARPGs on Switch right now.