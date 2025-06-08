In comparison to other consoles, the Nintendo Switch 2 doesn't have many options when it comes to entertainment apps. The original handheld has access to YouTube, but still lacks staples like Netflix or Amazon Prime. Nintendo is working to solve this problem, at least partially, as it confirms that a YouTube Nintendo Switch 2 app is coming.

While the Nintendo Switch 2 has a lot to offer at launch, whether it's new Switch games like Mario Kart World or fun accessories like the Nintendo Switch 2 camera, it's still light on useful applications. YouTube is missing right now, but the Google-owned company clarifies on social media that "we're working with Nintendo to make YouTube available on the [Nintendo] Switch 2 soon."

However, a definitive release date for the YouTube app is unknown. Despite continuous outcries from players on social media, the official YouTube account reiterates that it'll launch "soon", with no further clarification. So, that's something at least. It doesn't make it any less disappointing, though. Nintendo's relationship with other video applications is odd, and part of me hopes that the Switch 2 can turn a new leaf for Nintendo here.

The original Switch model, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED all have access to YouTube alternatives like Hulu, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Pokémon TV. Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ remain off the table, but it isn't for a lack of trying.

In 2018, Netflix executive Scott Mirer told Game Informer that "in the case of the Switch, they [Nintendo] were very focused at launch not on video-use cases, but on gaming cases, video was not a priority for them."

Although Nintendo wasn't interested in pursuing Netflix or other streaming services at the time, Mirer hoped that this would change in the future. "We have a great relationship with them [Nintendo] and look at the possibility of the [Nintendo] Switch. We each have opportunity cost around that, but at some point, it might happen."

