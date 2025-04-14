While I waited my turn to try out the upgraded Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on the Switch 2, I noticed that the new Zelda Notes feature was on the nearby screens. This showed off new maps, interactive features, and sharing options for some in-game items, but it appears there may be a fix to a problem that puts off some players, too.

Something I didn’t notice as I eagerly awaited my foray into Hyrule was the addition of the daily bonus option. As pointed out by Zeltik’s video detailing their experience at the same hands-on event, they mention that during the Nintendo Treehouse gameplay, there are a lot of options quickly scrolled past while getting a random daily gift.

One of these gifts is the ‘Equipment Repairs’ option, with three stars above it. This likely means it’s a rare drop, but imagine the possibilities. You’re stuck in the Tabantha Tundra. There’s a huge rhino coming after you and bokoblins on horseback. Your sick-hot fused weapon, made of silver boss drops and a fancy sword, is badly damaged. What do you do?

Then you remember – you have an equipment repair in your inventory. Ta-da! Your sword is fixed, and now you can slay whatever comes your way. That’s how we assume it’ll work; there’s currently no confirmation, as the daily bonus drop isn’t out yet.

A lot of players didn’t vibe with the breakability of weapons in the Switch’s best Zelda games – heck, even the Master Sword runs out of energy from time to time, so you can’t use it. While I didn’t mind it so much, it completely put my partner off from playing, so it’s a divisive feature no matter how you look at it. Now, there’s a fix for it, even if it is at the mercy of a daily bonus roulette.

While all the other bonuses you can get as a daily present are cool, this is definitely our favorite. By the way, you don’t need an NSO subscription to use the Zelda Notes part of the app, so if you’re a free-to-play Zelda fan, you can still get your swords fixed. However, the Notes app appears to only be compatible with the Switch 2 upgrades of both BOTW and TOTK, according to Nintendo’s own site.

For those of you who are still looking for a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order, you can find active options in our guide, along with a full rundown of all the latest news about the Switch 2 here.