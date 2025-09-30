Every so often, the Internet finds a new indie horror game to fixate on for a couple of months. Usually, a sign that a game has made it to new heights is if you start seeing clips of Markiplier or, in this case, Jacksepticeye playing it on TikTok (or your preferred short form platform). In December, The Cabin Factory was a hit when it came to PC and shook the indie horror game scene with its original take on the genre and tense, clippable moments. Now, portable players can clock into the factory, with an upcoming Nintendo Switch launch on October 16. Anyone else changing their Halloween plans to play it?

The game involves walking through a prop cabin to establish whether or not it's haunted - keep an eye out for anomalies, and turn around if you see anything you don't like the look of. It's tense, fun, and tests your spot-the-difference abilities. What's more is that The Cabin Factory will come to your Switch for $2.99, or £2.69, a steal for an estimated 60 minutes of gameplay. It seems like a no-brainer purchase if you're a fan of the genre. The only thing to keep in mind is that the Switch version of the game won't come with the supporter's pack DLC, so if you want to pet Greta's cats or appear in the credits, you'll have to buy the PC version.

With the price of new Switch games getting increasingly costly, it's absolutely essential that games like this exist for players to continue to have fun for less. The indie horror genre has shown us an amazing range over the last few years, providing some of the most well-thought-out and cared-for titles in the whole of the video game industry. With comparisons to I'm On Observation Duty and Five Nights at Freddy's, and nearly two thousand 'very positive' Steam reviews, The Cabin Factory quickly joined games like the Backrooms, Exit 8, The Mortuary Assistant, and Phasmophobia as indie horror royalty. In fact, developer International Cat Studios took inspiration from some of these games to create The Cabin Factory.

We're hoping that the game pops off again because it really deserves to. Console launches often create a second wind for games, as they both present the game to a larger audience and remind PC gamers that they haven't touched the game in a hot minute. We also want to see that increasingly elusive Markiplier playthrough, which will bring love in, but that's an aside, since we know he's busy with Iron Lung.

To carry you through until the arrival of The Cabin Factory, check out our Maid of Sker review, which is a similar game. Head over to our list of the best Switch games for more Switch gaming, and if you're looking to keep costs down, be sure to take a look at our list of the best free Switch games.