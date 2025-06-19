This is the cheapest way to get Nintendo Switch 2 games

It's been two weeks since the coveted Nintendo Switch 2 hit the market. For those of us lucky enough to get our little mitts on one, we had the joy of forking out a delightful $449.99 for the privilege. It's safe to say my bank account has no coins, and nothing left to buy wares! (Cries uncontrollably.) And with games like Mario Kart World costing $79.99 and the Switch 2 edition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom costing $79.99, I have the console, but no games. Fortunately, Humble Choice presents an easy way to get those games a little cheaper.

So, let's talk about some of the titles available on the Nintendo Switch 2. For me, the most coveted title is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is one of the best Zelda games. After over one hundred hours of play and aimlessly wandering Hyrule, I naively thought there wasn't much else left to do. Well, I was wrong, especially since the new console has upgraded the game both visually and with new tools and content. The game has a higher FPS cap, doubling from 60 to 120. The game runs smoother, and the load times are faster.

There's also the Zelda Notes app, which unlocks daily bonuses and a whole host of other things. For more information on how to use the Zelda Notes App read our guide. But the part that I love the most is voice navigation. This is basically a sat nav to shrines, caves, you name it. (I have 4 shrines to go!) And with Nintendo Switch Online, you can unlock even more content with voice notes.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is most certainly my game of choice, and fortuntely one of the games you can get at a discount with Humble Choice. However, there are loads of other games available via Humble that you can apply its discount to: Mario Kart World is, naturally, a huge attraction. This game allows our e-commerce editor, Adam, to speed through 30 new tracks as Donkey Kong… because despite 50 characters to choose from, he still goes ape for that guy. Meanwhile, Donkey Kong's snow boarding pal, the ultimate lifeform, Shadow the Hedgehog, has his latest outing in Sonic x Shadow Generations, which performs wonderfully on Switch 2. Many will want to pre-order Donkey Kong Banaza too. Coming to Switch 2 on July 17, 2025, this game promises a banana-fueled adventure for the leader of the DK crew. I literally cannot wait.

So let's talk about how Humble Choice gets you a discount. This is a subscription service that costs $11.99 per month and gives members discounts of up to 20% in the Humble Store, which of course features various Switch 2 games, including all of the ones that I've mentioned. If you are planning to fill up your library, you'll easily save more money than you spend on the subscription, making this the cheapest way to buy Switch 2 games.

Discounts aren't all that Humble Choice subscribers get either. Every month, you will receive roughly 8 PC games that you get to keep forever. The games for June 2025 are:

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered

Nobody Wants to Die

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Tchia

Sker Ritual

Biped

Havendock

You also get access to the Vault, which is a collection of indie favorites, and 5% of your Humble Choice membership supports charity. There's a lot of good stuff that comes with the membership and the freebies out-value what you pay for it each month.

