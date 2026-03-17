New Nintendo Switch 2 update deploys Handheld Boost Mode to make your older games look better

Nintendo Switch 2 owners can now download the new version 22.0.0 update, which adds Handheld Boost Mode and improvements to GameChat.

Nintendo Switch handheld boost mode: An image of a Nintendo Switch 2 with handheld boost mode enabled.
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Less than 24 hours after Nvidia gave us a glimpse at DLSS 5, Nintendo is rolling out its own graphical enhancement update. This one doesn't make game characters look like they've been 'yassified,' though. You can boot up your Switch 2 right now to download the new Nintendo Switch update, version 22.0.0. Alongside a few handy tweaks, it debuts Handheld Boost Mode.

When the Nintendo Switch 2 launched last year, one of the biggest discussions centered around backwards compatibility. Some titles benefit from the console's raw power, while others still face limitations that require hands-on attention from developers. However, the arrival of Handheld Boost Mode is a step in the right direction. "Handheld Mode Boost will cause compatible Switch software to run as if in TV Mode, so certain functionality may be affected," says Nintendo in the version 22.0.0 patch notes.

As you know, just about every new Switch game performs and looks better in Docked Mode. Although there are a few games that are impressive in Handheld Mode, such as Resident Evil Requiem, there will always be a trade-off. However, if you're playing older games intended for the last-generation Nintendo Switch, Handheld Boost Mode aims to improve their fidelity. We don't have a definitive list of which games look the best in this mode yet, but notable improvements can be seen already in Xenoblade Chronicles 2, according to reports on social media.

Nintendo Switch handheld boost mode: An image of a Nintendo Switch 2 with handheld boost mode enabled.

I downloaded the update, but the patch notes are missing some additional information. Alongside the possibility of increased power consumption, Handheld Boost Mode disables the console's touchscreen and treats your Joy-Cons as if they're a Pro controller. Should you wish to use another Nintendo Switch controller, the fine print states that "you'll need to detach the Joy-Con 2 controllers from the console before you can connect any other controllers."

To turn on Handheld Boost Mode, find the 'Nintendo Switch Software Handling' tab in the console's system settings. In addition to this inclusion, version 22.0.0 also gives us some tweaks to GameChat. Players can add notes to people on their friend list, but the recipient won't be able to see them. You can edit these notes from the Nintendo Switch app if needed. The patch details the following GameChat improvements:

  • Adds the ability to invite friends to GameChat rooms you're participating in. Some friends may not be able to be invited, such as supervised accounts
  • Friends who haven't finished GameChat's initial setup can now be invited to GameChat. Some friends may not be able to be invited, such as supervised accounts or those who haven't used a Nintendo Switch 2
  • The quality of the game screen shared in a GameChat improved when expanded

What games will you be testing with Handheld Boost Mode? Sound off over in the Pocket Tactics TikTok comments or in our Discord server.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.

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