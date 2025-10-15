Your Nintendo Switch is getting the ultimate nostalgia experience next month

With the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, the uptick in the number of games coming to Switch consoles has been soaring. Capcom is releasing three Resident Evil games on Switch in January, and an increasing number of indie games are also receiving ports. One of those indie games is Videoverse, a cute game about videogames by Kinmoku that's now coming to the Switch, alongside a number of PlayStation and Xbox consoles. You won't have to wait long either, as the port arrives on your console on November 14.

In this visual novel game, join main character Emmett in 2003 as he explores and participates in discourse around the fictional Kinmoku Shark gaming system, which resembles real-life popular Japanese videogame systems from that time. Evidently inspired by the very line of consoles it will now be playable on, Videoverse seeks to capture the magic of MySpace and MiiVerse - including the early days of fandom - by using a fictional online community that Emmett can join as a space to discuss videogames that he likes. There's also fan art, and you can have a bit of fun with avatars and customizing your profile.

Your choices affect the ending of the game, as is common with narrative-based games, and you define Emmett's story by whether you choose to be a keyboard warrior for good or evil. Your relationships with other fans are down to you, and depending on how you play, you might find that there's even bigger things at stake - so just a typical day on MySpace in 2003 basically. With the quirky music provided by the Slay the Spire composer and the cute art, the game should offer a different enough experience from the real thing, though, don't worry.

The game has all the makings of an instant classic within the visual novel genre - a nostalgic feel, fantastic art, a range of things to do, and people to talk to. It reminds me a little of A Date with Death's social media UI, although Videoverse is mainly chatbot-oriented as opposed to the former's video-chat style. The general theme of tech in the past and bright colors also give it a little bit of an Arcade Spirits energy, although the focus of Videoverse is less romance-oriented and more of a commentary on tech and the power of meaningful words.

The port comes with all post-PC launch additions, and an in-game art gallery - plus, developer Kinmoku has been working hard to provide enhanced accessibility options on Switch, including colorblind-friendly themes, clear fonts, captions, and content warnings. We love to see it.

