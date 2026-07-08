Brew up a new adventure with a free copy of Wanderstop

Enter our giveaway to win Wanderstop for Nintendo Switch 2, and start your tea-based journey.

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Sometimes it all gets a bit much, and all you want to do is sit down with a cup of tea. Well, why not win a copy of Wanderstop on Nintendo Switch 2? Then, you can make all the tasty teas you wish.

Wanderstop is an adorable, relaxing game that sees you take on the task of brewing tea. Having left your fighting life behind, you're all about brewing beverages in the forest and meeting travelers who happen upon your path.

We're giving away four codes on Nintendo Switch 2 - two for the European region and two for North America. Please enter the correct giveaway below for your region. You can read our terms and conditions here for more information. Good luck!

Nintendo Switch 2 codes - EU

Pocket Tactics - Wanderstop Nintendo Switch 2 codes (EU)

Nintenndo Switch 2 codes - NA

Pocket Tactics - Wanderstop Nintendo Switch 2 codes (NA)

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If you've not heard of the Wanderstop before, that's because it's a new Switch game for 2026. Made by Ivy Road, it features the brains of C418 (of Minecraft fame), Karla Zimonja (We Are OFK), and Davey Wraden (The Stanley Parable) at the helm - so you know it's a good and cozy game.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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