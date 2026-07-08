Brew up a new adventure with a free copy of Wanderstop

Sometimes it all gets a bit much, and all you want to do is sit down with a cup of tea. Well, why not win a copy of Wanderstop on Nintendo Switch 2? Then, you can make all the tasty teas you wish.

Wanderstop is an adorable, relaxing game that sees you take on the task of brewing tea. Having left your fighting life behind, you're all about brewing beverages in the forest and meeting travelers who happen upon your path.

We're giving away four codes on Nintendo Switch 2 - two for the European region and two for North America. Please enter the correct giveaway below for your region. You can read our terms and conditions here for more information. Good luck!

Nintendo Switch 2 codes - EU

Pocket Tactics - Wanderstop Nintendo Switch 2 codes (EU)





Nintenndo Switch 2 codes - NA

Pocket Tactics - Wanderstop Nintendo Switch 2 codes (NA)





If you've not heard of the Wanderstop before, that's because it's a new Switch game for 2026. Made by Ivy Road, it features the brains of C418 (of Minecraft fame), Karla Zimonja (We Are OFK), and Davey Wraden (The Stanley Parable) at the helm - so you know it's a good and cozy game.